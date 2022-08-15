Covid claims four more

FOUR additional Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, taking the death toll from the virus to 4,079.
The ministry’s website said the deceased were: one elderly man, two elderly women and one young woman. All four patients had multiple comorbidities.
T&T also recorded 202 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, increasing total cases since the onset of the pandemic to 175,098.
The ministry said 188 positive patients are currently hospitalised and 6,986 are in home self-isolation. There are ten patients in step-down facilities.