Seven additional Covid-19-related deaths were recorded yesterday bringing the country’s toll to 1,084.
The country reported 119 new virus cases while 158 people have recovered from the virus, the Ministry of Health said in its daily updates yesterday.
The fatalities were:
—Two elderly man with co-morbidities
—One middle-aged man with co-morbidities
—Three middle-aged women with co-morbidities
—One elderly woman without co-morbidities.
There have been 38,930 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in T&T since March 12, 2020 when the virus first came to our shores.
The ministry said 314 positive patients are hospitalised, with 81 at the Couva Hospital, where there are 15 positive patients in the ICU and 15 in the HDU.
It noted that 43 persons have been discharged from public health facilities, while there have been 115 recovered community cases.
The Tobago Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development recorded 30 new cases, with no new deaths.
The number of patients in State isolation is 42, while 402 are in home isolation.
The number of active cases on the island now stands at 450.
Last week Tuesday, Tobago recorded its first case of the Covid-19 P1 (Brazilian) variant.
Acting County Medical Officer of Health for Tobago Dr Tiffany Hoyte said the “P1” variant is responsible for the rise in cases.
To date, 91,849 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine; 300,601, the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine; and 200 have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, while 195,070 people have been fully vaccinated.