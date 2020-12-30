Old Year’s Night is usually one of the busiest nights of the year with gala events at hotels and home celebrations throughout the country.
Pre-Covid, churches would usually be packed to capacity for midnight mass, there would be themed costume parties at hotels and nightclubs, live entertainment at restaurants, beach celebrations and fireworks.
However, due to Covid-19 restrictions this year, things are very different.
With all religious institutions being limited to 50 per cent capacity, the ringing in the New Year at church tradition will be affected this year.
In addition to the number of people allowed in churches, many institutions have taken additional precautions.
For those planning to attend mass tonight, the Archdiocese of Port of Spain has advertised that a reservation is required to book seating ahead of the annual Old Year’s Night service.
In addition to religious institutions, things are also very different for the entertainment, hospitality and restaurant industries.
Speaking with the Express by phone yesterday, staff at the Hilton Trinidad said they would not be hosting their annual gala pool party this year.
Instead, the public will only be allowed to make reservations for a buffet dinner that ends at 10 o’clock tonight.
Over at Hyatt Regency, a staff member said: “We would be having a non-alcoholic dinner buffet from 7 p.m. to midnight. Things are very different this year. There’s no alcohol and no live entertainment. There’s also a vast difference in our menu because a lot of items that would have been alcohol-infused or go well with wine, we can’t serve it this year. Our seating arrangements also went down to 50 per cent because we have to abide by all the Covid regulations.”
Hyatt will also be hosting a New Year’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. tomorrow.
Protocols police
And in Tobago, Soca on Sand (S.O.S) hosted by Sandbox HD, known to be one of the biggest Old Year’s Night events held at Pigeon Point Beach, has also been cancelled.
Speaking with the Express by phone yesterday, Sandbox HD public relations officer Adanna Asson said: “We are not doing anything this year. We are not able to execute it as we would want to due to all the public health protocols in place so we prefer to step back and look forward to see what 2021 and 2022 have to offer. Thousands of people attend our SOS event on Old Year’s Night and over 100 people are employed to carry out the event.”
Asson added that in addition to the disappointment of not being able to cater especially to tourists who travel from all parts of the world to ring in the new year in Tobago, her organisation is also saddened that the pandemic has affected the income of hundreds of vendors they employ.
“We have entertainers, food and drink vendors, DJs, security, hospitality staff, clean up staff, persons who do graphics, everyone, they too have been severely affected because it eliminates earning. A lot of people don’t necessarily understand the amount of people that are involved in the putting together such an event. These people are also reliant on earning their money by plying their trade here,” she said.
And for those opting to gather with friends or family, Covid-19 has also altered the number of people attending home gatherings.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has also instructed his officers to shut down all big house parties hosted on December 31.
So with cancelled parties, no alcohol served at restaurants, no live entertainment events and restricted home gatherings, how do you plan on ringing in the New Year?