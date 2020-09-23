Deaths due to Covid-19 have increased by two, and 110 new positive cases of the virus have been reported.
Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 67, and the total number of positive cases is 4,136.
The Ministry of Health reported, in its Covid-19 morning update yesterday, that one elderly man and a woman, both with co-morbidities, died of the virus.
It noted that 20 additional people had tested positive for Covid-19, while 28 were discharged from public health facilities.
Sixty-one people were recovered community cases, meaning they were previously Covid-19-positive and in self-isolation at home, and subsequently met the discharge criteria and were released from self-isolation.
The ministry also reported that 90 people were still hospitalised- 61 at Couva Hospital (four in the intensive care unit and seven in the high dependency unit), 24 at Caura Hospital, four at Arima General Hospital and one at the Augustus Long Hospital in Pointe-a-Pierre.
One hundred and three positive patients are in step-down facilities, it stated.
By yesterday evening, the Covid-19 figure increased by 90. The ministry’s 6 p.m. update said the total number of active cases of the virus is now at 2,109.
In the first wave of the Covid virus, which began on March 12, the country recorded 137 cases of the virus and eight deaths.
The second wave of the virus started on July 20. Since then, the country has recorded 3,999 positive Covid-19 cases and 59 deaths due to the virus.