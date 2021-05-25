Covid death toll crosses 400

The Covid-19 death toll has crossed 400 with the deaths of 18 more people yesterday.
The death toll now stands at 408, with 96 of those occurring in the last seven days alone.
The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.
Further details on the ministry’s website stated that the persons were:
• seven elderly men with co-morbidities
• five elderly women with co-morbidities
• four middle-aged men with co-morbidities
• one middle-aged woman with co-morbidities
• one middle-aged woman with no co-morbidities.
One of the deaths occurred in Tobago, bringing the island’s toll to seven.
The Tobago Division of Health Wellness and Family Development said the patient was a 75-year-old woman with co-morbidities.
The Ministry of Health also recorded another 612 cases of the virus yesterday, from samples taken between May 19 and May 24.
This brings the active case load to 8,444 and the total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 20,879.
The number of hospitalised patients now stands at 443 as follows:
• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility................137
• Caura Hospital...................................78
• Augustus Long Hospital..................46
• St Ann’s Hospital.............................22
• Arima General Hospital.................60
• New Point Fortin Hospital.............63
• Scarborough Regional
Hospital (Fort King George)............34
• Scarborough General
Hospital (Signal Hill).........................3
Of the hospitalised patients, six are in the Intensive Care Unit and 35 are in the Hight Dependency Unit.
There have been an additional 247 recovered community cases and 53 discharges from health facilities, bringing the number of recovered patients to 12,027.
In Tobago, five patients were discharged and 42 new cases were recorded yesterday, taking the total active cases on the island to 132.
The island has had a total of 430 confirmed cases of the virus to date.
A total of 7,195 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 170 are in various State quarantine facilities.
Another 194 people are in step-down facilities.
To date, 173,912 samples (80,562 at private labs) have been submitted for testing.
The ministry said 72,120 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 1,179 of those being fully vaccinated with both their first and second shots.