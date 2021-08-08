A 54-year-old woman from Tobago is among eight more people who have died from the Covid-19 virus in Trinidad and Tobago.
According to the Health Ministry’s statistical update yesterday the death toll has increased to 1,137.
It stated the persons who died were:
*five elderly men with comorbidities,
*one elderly woman with comorbidities and
*two middle-aged women with comorbidities.
A total of 129 additional persons have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 40,233.
The ministry stated that 41 persons have been discharged from public health facilities while there were some 124 recovered community cases.
Recovered community cases refer to persons who were previously Covid-19 positive and in self-isolation at home and subsequently met the discharge criteria and were released from self-isolation.
As of last evening there were 315 Covid-19 positive patients hospitalised with 11 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 13 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) at the Couva hospital.
There are 42 persons hospitalised at two facilities in Tobago.
The ministry stated that as of yesterday there are 417,070 people vaccinated with the first dose.
The total number of persons fully vaccinated is now 228,175.