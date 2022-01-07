Covid deaths cross 3,000

TRINIDAD and Tobago yesterday reached the grim milestone of 3,010 Covid-19 deaths, with four people with “no known medical conditions” among the fatalities.
The new toll followed another 18 fatalities for the 24 hours preceding the Ministry of Health’s clinical update issued at 4 p.m. yesterday.
According to the ministry, those who have most recently lost their lives to Covid-19 were seven elderly men, five elderly women, two middle-aged men and four middle-aged women.
Most of the deaths reported by the ministry are for persons with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and other pre-existing conditions that compromised their health.
However, four people were yesterday reported as having no known medical conditions. The ministry has also for the past month reported increased fatalities among younger people. Of the other deceased persons reported yesterday, ten had “multiple comorbidities”, while four were said to have had “only one comorbidity each”.
The ministry’s dashboard also stated that the total number of deceased people who were not vaccinated, not taking into account cases prior to public vaccination starting May 24, 2021, had reached 2,455. The country closed 2021 on a sorrowful note, with deaths averaging 20 people per day for the past month. The harshest Covid-19 blow for 2021 hit the country on Christmas Eve, when the highest death toll for the year was reported at 37 people, among them a “female child”, the ministry had reported.
New infections, patients
According to yesterday’s clinical update, 974 new Covid-19 infections were confirmed from samples tested between January 1-6, 2022.
A total of 607 people were in hospital, while there have been 499 recovered community cases. Another 94 people were released from treatment, bringing the total of recovered Covid-19 cases to 76,941. A total of 160 people were in step-down facilities and 14,538 people were in home self-isolation. To date, 523,225 people have been tested at private and public facilities.
A total of 673,199 people have been fully vaccinated, while 85,928 people have received a third primary shot or ‘booster’ dose.
According to Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram last week, there are two categories of Covid-19 deaths— people who die of complications of the virus and those who test positive for the virus at the time of death. The Ministry of Health tries to record all deaths related to the virus, including outside the public healthcare system.
This includes persons who may have died at home, Parasram said.
There has been public unease as to the quality of care being received by Covid-19 patients in the parallel Covid-19 system, including calls for a probe into the figures.
“Generally speaking, anyone that has passed away and has a Covid-positive test at the time of death will be classified as dying with Covid,” Parasram has said. “Anyone that would have had Covid, being positive and then being hospitalised, for example and passed away, what happens is that the clinicians make a decision, and they put on the death certificate what they think is the cause of death, and that is what is generally utilised.”
He has also stated: “They actually say that the person has died of some complications of Covid, so we use both categories together, add them together, and that’s how you get deaths.”
The Government this week launched a new-look Covid-19 clinical update dashboard, which is intended to be easier for the public to read - but also places emphasis on unvaccinated deaths. The State continues to appeal to those who have not yet been vaccinated to access the mass inoculation sites, or get boosted.