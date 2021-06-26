Covid deaths hit 800 mark

coronavirus

Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll has hit the 800 mark.

The Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update said nine Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday.

The deceased patients were:

• two elderly men with comorbi­dities

• two elderly women with comor­bi­dities

• two middle-age men with comor­bidities

• two middle-age women with comor­bidities

• one elderly woman without comor­bidities.

Tobago recorded one death yesterday, a 53-year-old woman with comorbidities.

The sister island’s toll now stands at 24.

For the month of June so far, 305 people have died from the virus.

The ministry said 294 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, increasing total cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 32,069.

The samples were taken during the period June 22 to 25.

T&T currently has 7,594 active Covid-19 cases while Tobago has 119.

A total of 8,160 people have tested positive for Covid-19 this month so far.

The ministry reported that 36 more people were discharged from public health facilities yesterday and there were 268 recovered community cases, increasing total recoveries to 23,675.

Three hundred and eighty-six patients were hospitalised as follows:

• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility—1,129

• Caura Hospital—57

• Augustus Long Hospital—45

• St Ann’s Hospital—10

• Arima General Hospital—61

• New Point Fortin Hospital—38

• St James Medical Centre—45

• Scarborough Regional Hospital (Fort King George)—21

• Scarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill)—0

Of the positive patients at the Couva Hospital, 15 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 38 are in the High-Dependency Unit (HDU).

The ministry said 6,772 Covid-positive people are currently in home isolation while 345 are in State quarantine facilities.

A total of 142 patients are in stepdown facilities.

To date, 198,751 people have received the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca, Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

The ministry said 69,074 people have been fully vaccinated.

