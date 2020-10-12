Businessman Derek Chin says the decision to permanently close MovieTowne in Chaguanas came after a bailiff threatened to confiscate the cinema’s multi-million-dollar equipment.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Chin said he and other business people are hoping to have the ear of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley tomorrow to let him know the financial pains they are facing and the hardship thousands of workers are enduring by continued Covid-19 restrictions.
Chin said the decision to shut down MovieTowne in Chaguanas was not easy but it became the choice after a shocking and insulting move by the property landlord.
The cinema complex is located in Prize Plaza North which is owned by Endeavour Holdings Ltd.
“The straw that broke the camel’s back was after in good faith of negotiating they came and put a bailiff on our door and locked us out, imagine that in the middle of a pandemic,” Chin said.
“So the bailiff came and made his demands and said he bring a truck to take all the equipment out. That was a shock to us because we thought we were negotiating in good faith like everybody else. Eventually, to get rid of the bailiff, we had to pay which we did.
That was an insult to our board, after being a tenant for ten years,” he said adding that this showdown took place in September.
Chin said it was not a situation where a warning was issued or where he indicated no money will be paid.
Chin said MovieTowne Chaguanas is already being moved out.
“They (structures) are already coming down. All the seats and all that are being taken out,” he said.
Chin said there are about 65 employees in the Chaguanas branch.
He said some 15 are senior and have been there from inception and will not be terminated.
“We obviously owe them and will not terminate them even if it means adding on more dollars we will put them into MovieTowne in Port of Spain and San Fernando,” he said.
‘I’m hurting’
Chin said people have offered to buy MovieTowne in its current state but the offers are a far cry from the $45 million invested ten years ago to establish the business. “They trying to squeeze us which is wrong. A cinema has about $50 million in assets,” he said.
He said the equipment will be kept and if all goes well, another MovieTowne will return next year.
“It was a tough decision but we need to consolidate our position and come back again. The current terms and conditions didn’t give it any chance at all of turning any kind of profitability but aimed to create more debt,” he said.
Chin noted commentators have said the move will be a big loss for Central and the people in Chaguanas will miss MovieTowne.
He said other businesses will also be impacted.
Chin said the continued closure of cinemas was not fair or supported with any evidence.
“We are being lumped together with bars and casinos. I know they are concerned about the air conditioning and being enclosed but the evidence has shown that cinemas are not a preconceived destination where people will get Covid.
“It doesn’t warrant a shut-down of the industry,” he said, adding that mechanisms can be put into place as is done for businesses with high traffic.
He said thousands of people on the job market are suffering.
“Covid is something we have to live with, we have to balance things, you can’t shut down everything. You know how many businesses are hurting. I’m hurting, I have seven or eight restaurants, thousands of employees and we can’t just continue like this or everybody will just have to shut down,” he said.
Unfairly categorised
Chin said some landlords have been understanding and waived rents.
He pointed out that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has now come out with the pronouncement against lockdown.
Chin said he shared this with the Chamber so it can be raised at the meeting with the Prime Minister.
“We have been more or less without any income since March 2020. Despite all the protocols and more strict controls than most, we have been unfairly categorised without any empirical evidence that cinemas are places that expose people to the virus compared to a PriceSmart or a grocery or a maxi-taxi,” he said.
“Why bother to impose protocols if we don’t have a chance to test them. Are you saying you don’t have any confidence in your own guidelines and protocols?” he asked.