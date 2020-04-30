The University of the West Indies (The UWI) will be participating in trials to determine an effective treatment for COVID-19.
Speaking during yesterday’s virtual media briefing, dean of The UWI Faculty of Medical Sciences, Prof Terrence Seemungal said the university has been approached by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to participate in the study.
The trials will be undertaken at The UWI’s Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica and Bahamas campuses.
“Patients will be given the opportunity of enrolling in the study,” Seemungal said.
“They can say no and if they say yes, they will have to sign a consent form and further information will be given to them.”
The drugs to be tested are remdesivir, ritonavir, interferon and hydroxychloroquine.
“We hope that the study will provide clear evidence on which drugs could help in the treatment of COVID-19,” Seemungal said.
However, he said patients who participate will not be able to choose which form of treatment they are given.
“If someone opts to go into the study, they cannot say which line of treatment they must get. It is randomised and the randomisation process is done by the WHO,” he said.
Be wary of
miracle cures
The Express had asked Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh at Wednesday’s virtual media briefing if he had any thoughts on the drug remdesivir, given that phase three trial results were announced abroad.
He responded saying:
“Remdesivir is being looked at by a committee the Chief Medical Officer set up with The University of the West Indies and they will look at all the so-called magic bullets, whether its hydroxychloroquine, which has failed spectacularly, or interferon which came out a month ago. And we will not unleash onto the population any drug that hasn’t been proven to be either safe or effective.”
Later, he added: “We have to be careful how we latch on to international blurbs. The reason that drug came to the public’s attention was that the manufacturer of the drug leaked, deliberately so, a report which was never peer reviewed that was not based on any clinical trials and leaked it to a particular website.
“The website then took that complimentary report, which was not peer reviewed, which had little or no scientific basis, and spread that globally and it was picked up by media houses globally. And what happened? The stock price of that company shot up. People made money. We always have to have a fair degree of scepticism when we are reporting on these so-called miracle cures.”
Genetic junk
Also speaking at the conference, professor of molecular genetics and virology at The UWI, Dr Christine Carrington said there is still no clear evidence that COVID-19 patients can become reinfected.
She noted there have been reports of COVID-19 patients recovering from the virus and later testing positive, but said this does not necessarily mean reinfection has occurred.
“It is possible that some of the genetic material from the virus remains in their body after they have been declared free of the virus itself. And that sort of ‘genetic junk’ that’s left over can be detected by the test,” she explained.
She added a recent study done on patients who were supposedly reinfected showed the virus was detected in those patients, but they were not infectious.
“It does not appear to be a true reinfection; it seems when people are infected, they mount an immune response that protects them from further infection. What we don’t know is how that immune response is and how long it lasts.”
Carrington added while children are less likely to experience severe symptoms of COVID-19, they have a similar viral load as adults and can spread the virus just as easily.
She reiterated the call for social distancing and enhanced hygiene to be practised.
Carrington said COVID-19 has a low rate of mutation, and while there are different strains of the virus, there is no evidence that the different strains are more infectious or severe.
Asked whether the possibility exists for the virus to be vector-borne, Carrington said no.
The virus, she said, spreads primarily from droplets when a person coughs, sneezes or speaks.
“In order to be spread by a mosquito, the virus has to have the ability to enter and replicate in the mosquito, it has to multiply in the mosquito and then it has to go from there to the human and then replicate in the human.
“So it has to have the ability to replicate in two very different hosts—one is an insect and one is a mammal. Coronaviruses are not known to do that sort of switch. It can move from one animal species to another, so from a bat to a human or a cat to a human. But they are not vectored viruses,” she said.