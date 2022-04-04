Covid ease-up from today: WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

ACROSS the country, businesses hurried to prepare for what they hope will be a rush of customers.
And on social media, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s now well-known preface, “as of midnight tonight”, prevailed.
Today, Monday, April 4, 2022, marks the full reopening of the economy and the lifting of most Covid-19 public health regulations.
Trinidad and Tobago will also continue to prepare for the full reopening of schools on April 19 as warnings remain in place from the Ministry of Health and its Covid-19 team that the virus is still present.
It remains mandatory, according to Legal Notice 70, that mask wearing is required in public spaces - with the exception, according to Legal Notice 71 issued yesterday as the corrigendum to amend LN 70, of those engaging in sporting activities “outdoors”.
The Government had announced last month that families were no longer required to wear masks in their vehicles.
In announcing the reopening of the country just over a week ago, the prime minister said gatherings will no longer have a limit, having been restricted to as low as five people in public last year.
Rowley had also stated that as of last week Sunday, Covid-19 antigen tests would be accepted from vaccinated passengers arriving in T&T, replacing the need for a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test.
The Travelpass system will also soon be lifted.
However, the legal notices issued yesterday did not reflect changes in gatherings or PCR testing for passengers, as announced by the PM.
Today’s reopening follows two years of “lockdowns” of varying degrees, with only essential services operating at one point last year. The Covid-19 virus was declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020 and Trinidad and Tobago recorded its first case, imported by a returning national, on March 12, 2020.
The Government had implemented a series of social and economic restrictions, placing limits on movement and gatherings, in an effort to keep new daily infections down.
The PM’s announcement last month that all restrictions were to be lifted was met with relief by the citizenry and business sector, now overwhelmed by Covid-19’s impact on day-to-day activities.
By the end of 2021, the Government was being pressured to reopen certain industries, especially entertainment, food and beverages.
Those operating restaurants received some reprieve along the way when they were first allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity but this was revoked when infection rates rose.
And bar owners cried discrimination, as they were not allowed to have drinking patrons at their establishments.
Months into its public vaccination programme, the Government also created “safe zones”, which only allowed vaccinated patrons. These have now been abolished, allowing for the mingling of vaccinated and unvaccinated.
The last four months have seen a gradual return to full economic and social activity, with the phased reopening of the country.
In Chaguanas yesterday, store owners and vendors were excited for a return to “regular” business.
Many said they hoped for an “Easter rush” by customers who have been deprived of the full retail experience for the last two years.
While retail stores have been operating since last year, several business owners said a lot of customers rarely shopped, as they may have been put off by the public health regulations.
“A lot of people didn’t want to wear a mask to go out, it’s just uncomfortable,” said boutique owner Savitri Persad, on Chaguanas Main Road.
“There were also restrictions on how many people were allowed in the store, so they had to line up. There was nothing happening, so people were not buying clothes. We hope people will want to make up for all that,” she added.
The pandemic was still causing increases to shipping and operating costs and some goods were scarce, Persad said.
Both store owners and vendors are calling for help with another issue, however—the Borough of Chaguanas is seeing an increased number of people who appear disenfranchised, some of whom have attacked others.
“There are more people who seem to have been affected by the pandemic, so we are seeing more people begging,” one doubles vendor said.
“But there are also more homeless people who are being violent towards people on the street, people in stores and so on. We are afraid someone will get hurt. There needs to be better police presence, maybe including the municipal police.”
‘Path of recovery’
Speaking last week on the reopening was Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell.
“These reduced restrictions come at a time when both the tourism and culture sectors are on a path of recovery, particularly after the highly-successful ‘Taste of Carnival’ that saw events held within the public health regulations at that time,” the minister said in a news release.
He said the ending of safe zones and no limits on gatherings in public spaces, along with unrestricted access to beaches and rivers, “would mean that tours and other tourism-related activities will be able to continue freely and tour operators and tour guides can now offer visitors tours and experiences in the manner in which they were accustomed to before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic”.
Mitchell noted that “the staging of ‘Taste of Carnival’ events is certainly instructive, as it signalled the reopening of the events industry”.
“These activities brought much hope and relief to persons involved in the entertainment sector and its support services. It is also encouraging that 25 days later, these events caused no significant spike in Covid-19 cases,” he stated.
The release added that between December and January, the ministry embarked on collaborative approaches, consultations, and constant dialogue with key stakeholders to define protocols for the safe reopening of the entertainment sector and restarting of tours and tourism activity which will ensure their recovery and generate revenue for both sectors.
This resulted in the restarting of Buccoo Reef and Caroni Bird Sanctuary tours, as well as reduced restrictions to allow for staging of events at all national performance spaces.
However, the population was reminded that even with this planned return to free movement, the Covid-19 virus was still active in the country and there was the need for personal responsibility while still observing “the 3Ws - wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance”.