COVID EASE-UP

Progress with Covid-19 has led to the lifting of some of the inconveniences brought on by the pandemic.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday the country is moving from controls to a greater level of freedom based on self responsibility.
In a statement in Parliament, Rowley announced that families travelling will no longer be required to mask-up. However there is no relaxation at this time for persons in public places and spaces.
Public transport returns to normal 100 per cent capacity, but with passengers being required to continue to wear their masks. All restrictions on the number of people at places of worship have been removed. The Prime Minister also lifted the limitation at grave sites.
The Prime Minister announced that the period of quarantine will be reduced from 14 to seven days once there is a negative PCR test on the seventh day. He said team sports and contact sports were now permitted.
Public gatherings of persons in groups of no more than 25 are now to be allowed, he said.
“The Public Service will return to full service and all public servants will be expected to return to work as normal,” he said.
With respect to schools, Rowley said “provided that we do not have dangerous changes in our Covid-19 position, we will permit all children to return to physical schooling in Term Three”.
Term Three usually starts after the Easter holidays.
He said establishments that are currently allowed to operate as safe zones for vaccinated or exempted persons, and children under the age of 12, will be allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity. All these measures take effect from Monday.
Mandatory vaccination abandoned
In response to a question from Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal on whether the Government had climbed down on its position on mandatory vaccination, the Prime Minister said given the “surprisingly good result and behaviour of Omicron, Government had placed a hold on drastic actions. The circumstances have changed drastically between mid-December and March”.
He also announced that a new batch of paediatric Pfizer for five to 11 year olds was coming “in the not too distant future.
Rowley said Cabinet had accepted the recommendation of the Ministry of Health for a consolidation and de-escalation of the parallel health care system in preparation for the country’s movement from the acute phase to the endemic phase of Covid-19.
In giving statistics on Covid-19 in T&T, Rowley said that as of March 1, the country stood at a total of 128,145 confirmed cases. However, he said the Government expected that the numbers is higher in reality.
“If we were to assume, for example, that for every one confirmed infected person, three other persons would also be infected but unconfirmed, we can extrapolate that approximately 30 per cent of the population has been infected with Covid-19,” he said.
He said the vaccination rate had “virtually stalled at 50 per cent”, adding that on average, the daily vaccination rate increases by 0.1 per cent.
“We continue to make vaccines available and we continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and especially to get the booster to strengthen and prolong effective levels of immunity,” Rowley said. As of this week, 3,642 citizens had lost their lives to Covid-19, he added.
Giving details on the hospital occupancy levels with respect to severely ill Covid-positive patients, the Prime Minister said as of Tuesday, March 1, the overall national occupancy was 31 per cent. More precisely, ICU occupancy was 31 per cent; HDU (high dependency unit) occupancy was 32 per cent while ward level occupancy was 31 per cent.
“As of March 1, 2022 all facilities in the parallel health care system recorded occupancy levels well below the 75 per cent which is the benchmark for alarm,” he said. As of 8 a.m. March 1, within the Accident and Emergency Departments of the Parallel Health Care system, a total of only 15 patients were being managed, with zero ICU-level patients. “A consistent trend of decreasing admissions to the Accident and Emergency Departments has been noted,” he stated.
Add ‘responsibility’ to watchwords
Rowley said the Ministry of Health will be presenting a national pathway for the consolidation of the Public Health Service that would see the return to the Health System, and by extension health services, “to an as-near-normal existence” as the country transitions from the acute to the endemic phase of Covid-19. “A structured risk-based approach will be adopted to gradually reduce the footprint of the Parallel Healthcare Systems and regularising the hospital system. The proposal will be implemented on a phased basis based on real-time risk assessment, starting with Point Fortin,” he said.
The Prime Minister said he was satisfied that his Government had done all that could reasonably have been expected to be done to preserve lives and balance the restoration and preservation of the country’s economy.
He urged the population to add “responsibility” to its list of watchwords, saying common sense and Covid demanded it.
“We are now at another milestone moment as we decide how we respond to the virus and manage our living with the virus. It is time for us to allow greater discretion and personal responsibility to prevail in the society. I expect that our national watchwords—Discipline, Production and Tolerance—would guide our social behaviour as we go forward living with Covid-19 and that the majority of our population will proceed with dignified restraint, and be mindful that as we begin the process of lifting the remaining restrictions we will be considerate of our brothers, and sisters and the fact that the virus, which unfortunately continues to claim lives, is still amongst us,” Rowley said.