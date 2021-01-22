Covid fear still lingers

AS he defended the Government’s decision to continue to have closed borders “because the virus is still raging”, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has taken issue with nationals who want the borders opened.

“I know that they are nationals who believe that it (the Covid-19 pandemic) done, it pass and it gone because we have escaped the worst so far,” he said at a Tobago House of Assembly election public People’s National Movement meeting in Mt Pleasant, Tobago, on Thursday night.