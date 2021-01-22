Covid fear still lingers

Principals are willing and anxious for upper form pupils to return to the classroom, possibly from next month, but are worried that schools would not have the adequate resources to keep pupils safe from the Covid-19 virus.
This concern was expressed yesterday by president of the Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools, Sherra Carrington-James.
“There have been no financial releases to our schools. The Ministry of Health says we have to sanitise. We are willing to embrace that, but we don’t have the resources to do so. We are in a quagmire of wanting the children back out, and not having the resources,” she told the Express in a telephone interview.
“Quite a few of the students who have practical components are seriously disadvantaged because we don’t think that any modality for engaging them has done that sufficiently. So it is our hope and anticipation that they will return to school. However, our major concern at this time in terms of our readiness as a fraternity lies in the fact that we do not have the resources to adequately prepare for the return,” she noted.
Carrington-James said the association is also worried about the “logistical nightmare” that may come with the reopening.
“A lot of our schools do not have the necessary infrastructure in terms of bandwidth and connectivity to make this happen. When you socially distance students all over the school, and they must now occupy your entire campus and you have a localised connectivity feed, for example from the admin block to the library to a computer room, then what happens to the outlying areas where teachers must now have that connectivity to make this thing viable across classrooms,” she pointed out.
“So if I have a class of 30 or 40 children and I socially distance them, then obviously I’m going to have two other rooms that I must somehow send a feed to. I must have support systems. So for us it is a logistical nightmare. We are willing, but we think at this stage the ministry has to advance the financial resources to ensure the children can be safe and look into other options like OJTs (On-the-Job Trainees, substitute teachers. We cannot see it working just yet on paper. We await the guidelines (for the reopening of schools).”
Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education officials met on Thursday to discuss the proposed reopening of schools for Standard Five pupils, and pupils of Forms Four, Five and Six, tentatively February 8.
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly indicated after the meeting that the reopening may go ahead as planned, given the latest Covid-19 figures. She said by next week, the guidelines for the reopening should be available for schools.
Eager for guidelines
Meanwhile, head of the National Primary School Principals’ Association Lance Mottley says he is eager for the release of the guidelines. He said he did not expect the new guidelines to be much different to the guidelines issued for term one. “Among the concerns that we had in the first term would have been, how do we get our students to not mingle during the break period? While I know in the previous guidelines it would have spoken to staggering break and lunch, it still doesn’t cater for those children who would be outside,” Mottley said in a telephone interview with the Express yesterday.
“Even with supervision during those break periods there are still opportunities for the children to mingle, and we also have to take into consideration that supervisor resources at the school will be limited. If we are talking only of the Standard Fives, then we are talking only the Standard Five teachers and the principal of the school. And that in itself could present some challenges in terms of monitoring students, even in a staggered environment, during the outside period,” he said.
Entry protocols
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Antonia De Freitas said the association met with Gadsby-Dolly on Wednesday afternoon, and expressed some concerns about the possible reopening.
She said TTUTA indicated at the meeting that once the Ministry of Health deems the reopening acceptable, then the association will work accordingly.
“We also urged that in all instances where the students are expected to return at both the primary and secondary level that schools have the necessary entry protocols in place—not just the issue of social distancing, but also they have the scanners to do the temperature checks, they have the sinks and sanitising station,” De Freitas stated.