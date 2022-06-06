Covid has changed the world of work

Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix says the world of work has changed substantially as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thomas-Felix made the comment while delivering an address at the launch of her second book on labour law, held at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on Saturday night.
“We have been experiencing a global pandemic for the past two years which has disrupted the economy, created a global market crisis of unprecedented magnitude affecting the way we do business and was the catalyst for the re-engineering and reshaping of policies at the workplace,” she said.
“As the pandemic evolves, its profound effect on the labour market is very evident as we continue to experience disruptions and delay in the world supply chain and in the labour market. This has resulted in job losses and significant changes in the modality of work.”
Thomas-Felix said some of these changes and trends will be long-term such as e-commerce, remote work and automation, while some jobs will be “totally obliterated”.
She said business owners will now have the challenge to become even more innovative and creative as they try to incorporate new trends into their business models to ensure their survival.
She said there must be a coming together of minds to plan a way forward and overcome the economic challenges posed by the pandemic.
“I cannot overemphasise the importance of social dialogue for inclusive, sustainable, resilient recovery from this pandemic and for future growth,” she stressed.
“If there is ever a time in the history of the world for there to be the coming together of minds about the labour market and sustainable development, this is the time.
“The approach to recovery, as I see it, is a meeting of the minds with an aim to foster sustainable growth, social peace and resilience. As we work together to ensure continuity in the future, there is only one progressive approach, in my view, which is an approach with consultation firmly at the centre.”
Thomas-Felix launched her second book on labour law during the event. The book, entitled Labour Law and Good Industrial Relations: Progressive Maternity Protection in the Workplace is the sequel to her first book published last year, Labour Law in the Commonwealth Caribbean.
The new book explores issues including verbal and written warnings, suspension from work, summary dismissal, the right to be heard, and unilateral alteration of terms and conditions of employment.
The book also explores maternity protection at work.
Speaking at the event, Rahim Mohammed, executive manager of corporate services at Angostura, said Thomas-Felix’s publications were the first attempt to bring serious, meaningful and comprehensive literature in the area of industrial relations.
He noted that she has a wealth of experience and knowledge in the field and said the books would be useful to both employers and labour representatives.
More information on the book and how to purchase a copy can be found at www.trendsinlabourlaw.com.