COVID HITS T&T OLYMPIANS

Covid-19 has struck a telling blow in the Trinidad and Tobago camp here in Tokyo, Japan, crushing the Olympic hopes of two athletes—long jumper Andwuelle Wright and hurdler Sparkle McKnight.
In a media release yesterday, the T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) confirmed the Covid-positive diagnosis for the two athletes, as well as Wright’s coach, Wendell Williams.
McKnight was originally listed to compete last night (T&T time) in the fourth of five women’s 400 metres hurdles first-round heats. And Wright was expected to be on show in today’s men’s long jump qualifying competition. But instead of representing the “Red, White and Black” at the Olympic Stadium, the athletes are in hotel rooms recovering from the virus.
“The three members have been transferred to the approved isolation hotel facility for foreign athletes and officials to commence mandatory quarantine,” the TTOC release explained.
In a social media post, Williams expressed his gratitude to those who have provided support.
“Good morning to my family and friends. I would like to thank you for your concern for my athlete’s well-being and mine as well. First, I would like to give God all the honour and glory, and acknowledge what an awesome God we serve. We both are in good health and would like to thank everyone for their continued prayers and well wishes,” he said.
Prayer session
Team TTO chef de mission Lovie Santana told the Express that Covid-19 liaison officer (CLO) Rheeza Grant and the head of the medical team, Dr Rudy Ramsawak, have been assisting her in keeping athletes safe and in the right frame of mind.
“To be quite honest, this is something that will give some level of discomfort. But we are trying to ensure the athletes’ safety is priority and that they’re in a mental state to compete, in spite of these three positive cases. I can confirm at this time that no other athletes have tested positive for Covid-19,” Santana said.
Grant told the Express that all required protocols have been followed at the Games Village since the three positive tests.
“At this moment, there are no concerns. We have gone through the necessary procedures—sanitisation of each room, etc. I would like to say that with respect to the IOC (International Olympic Committee), Tokyo 2020 and the Ministry of Health here in Japan, they are doing everything necessary to assist our athletes who tested positive.
“The matter was dealt with very quickly because the priority is safety, not just athletes but for all persons within the Olympic Village. We’re trying to give all the necessary support,” Grant continued.
“We’re having conversations every day and making sure they’re taken care of. No one is allowed to see or visit them. We’ll have a prayer session tomorrow at the village.”
Protection from Covid-19 for the Team TTO athletes who have yet to compete at Tokyo 2020 is surely one of the prayers that will be offered up when Santana gathers her troops for the continued battle against a formidable enemy.
