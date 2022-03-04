Covid hurt the search for Susan

IT has been more than three years since Chaguanas teacher Susan Maynard walked out from her home and disappeared.
Her elderly mother will however never stop searching for her, if even on her own.
Susan’s mother, Clarissa Jones, told Express in an interview on Wednesday she knows that at her age she is in the high-risk category to contract the potentially fatal Covid-19 coronavirus, and this, as well as restrictions across the country, has posed as setbacks in the quest to find her missing daughter.
Before the pandemic when Jones retired from her job as a geriatric nurse, she dedicated her time combing areas across the country from San Juan to Arima, Tunapuna, and Princes Town, posting flyers and showing passers-by her daughter’s picture with the hope that someone had seen her. But Covid restrictions limited her movements and she believes that time is her greatest enemy in bringing her daughter home.
Jones therefore has since gotten fully vaccinated and her booster shot ultimately to return to her search for Susan.
Depression is real
Now with her vaccination card she will head back out to comb the streets for her daughter, she said. “I have not been able to go to many places to look for her because of the pandemic. But I got the vaccine and the booster, and I walk with my vaccination card everywhere I go. So, if I get a phone call about Susan I can move around at a moment’s notice,” said Jones.
“I know there are mothers who get the feeling that something bad has happened or their child is gone. But I do not have that feeling. I feel she is somewhere and I can find her. I can bring her home,” she said.
Susan, a teacher, had been diagnosed with depression in 2016 and was on prescribed medication for her illness.
Jones’ mother had also suffered from depression, and since the mental disorder skipped a generation, Susan is the only of Jones’ children who showed symptoms of it.
Susan is not married and did not have children, but chose the life of an educator and was employed as a Spanish teacher.
She last worked at the Upper Level Institute in Chaguanas.
On the afternoon of September 4, 2018, Susan left her home in Charlieville telling her relatives that she was headed to a shop on the street to purchase a phone card.
She left that day wearing a long black skirt and a purple top, with a pair of brown shoes.
She carried nothing — no purse, cellphone, spectacles or medication.
Susan did not stop at the neighbour’s store but continued walking, until she disappeared from the lives of her family.
Within the first hour of her leaving home, the mother sensed something was wrong, having experienced it with another relative.
“People don’t understand what depression is. They don’t understand it can happen to anyone, even the best of persons, the most educated. That day she told me she wasn’t feeling well, she wasn’t herself. I had a long day at work and I fell asleep after I returned from my job. Around 2.30 p.m. I jumped up and when I did not see her I knew immediately that something was wrong. I knew it was very strange that she left for so long without contacting anyone,” the mother said.
No Jane Doe
The family formed search groups and went out looking for her, driving around in Chaguanas, Enterprise, Montrose, Charlieville, Longdenville.
They searched for days, and received feedback that people saw her in Montrose, and others said in Longdenville, walking in the same clothes and shoes she wore when she left home.
One of Jones’ sons, who is a police officer, quickly had colleagues on the lookout for Susan, but there were no sightings nor any leads to further the investigation.
Missing person flyers, social media posts, and search parties have yielded very little information.
Jones has wondered if her daughter was among the fatalities of the Covid-19 virus.
As a former nurse, she believes the Ministry of Health would have indicated that there would have been a notice about a “Jane Doe”, a description and a request for relatives to come forward to identify the body.
Over the years she has gotten glimmers of hope that people have spotted her daughter.
Someone told her it was believed that she was spotted walking on a street in Charlieville.
Another time Jones received a phone call from a man who read an Express article a year after Susan’s disappearance, saw her picture and said he thought he saw her early one morning at a bus stop in San Juan.
Sleepless nights
Sadly, neither of those led tips to finding her.
“Although there is not much of a lead to go on, I am trying to think positive. Every time I hear bad news about other missing people, I feel for those families. I know the torture they are going through. And I wonder about my own daughter who I believe with all my heart is still out there somewhere. I am trying to think positive that I will get her home”, she said.
“I do not think the police is active in this investigation but I am not letting that bother me. The police are not giving any feedback so I have to do my own search. I am very hopeful still. I spoke to her doctor, a psychologist, last month. He told me ‘Do not give up’. He is very hopeful that she would be found and can come home. He encouraged me a lot,” said the mother.
“Every time I hear a body is found I try to keep my ears open to figure out if it might be her. I believe she may be in a displaced home, and I have been to some of these and left her picture with a phone number for anyone to call if she is seen,” she said.
“I still have sleepless nights. They do not leave me. When I dream her it makes it worse. I will not go back to sleep. The memories come back stronger and I have to tell myself that she is not around at this time and that it is just a dream,” said the mother.
Jones’ family has had Susan’s photo digitally altered to show how she may possibly look if her facial features changed over the years.
They also want the public to know the other distinguishing marks on her include burn marks on both hands and a birthmark on the right leg the over knee.
Jones said her daughter was on medication for allergies due to exposure to aluminium, perfumes, costume jewelry, and meats with hormones.
Susan has brown eyes, black hair, is approximately 169 centimetres (5’ 6”) tall, her shoe size 8½-9, and her dress size is medium, said her mother.
Anyone with
information can
contact Crime
Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999; or the Chaguanas Police station at 665 9958, send information
to the TTPS app.