COVID IN CLASS

One week after all schools physically reopened their doors to pupils, some worried parents are calling on the Ministry of Education to revert to online classes given the rise in Covid-19 cases among pupils.
However, education stakeholders say they want the physical classes to continue.
Pupils of at least six primary schools have tested positive for the virus since schools reopened on April 19, while several other schools have had to send home children with flu-like symptoms .
Catholic Education Board of Management (CEBM) chief executive officer Sharon Mangroo told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday that two RC primary schools have reported cases of the virus.
She said she did not want to disclose the names of the schools.
“And we expect that there will be more cases because this is part of what could be expected. What we will do, where a lot of children have to go home, is to ask for permission to go back to online schooling for a period of time,” she stated.
“It is really something we have to play by ear and we will deal with it as it comes up…no panic,” Mangroo added.
Asked whether the CEBM supported a full return on pupils to online classes given recent positive cases at schools, Mangroo said:
“We are very aware that this is an adjustment period. Whether we start back school this term or next term, we’re going to go through this. And so, we are going to be very flexible and deal with it in a way that keeps everybody safe.”
Despite pupils from two schools under the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) testing positive for Covid-19 last week, SDMS secretary general Vijay Maharaj was adamant that the religious body did not want pupils to return to online schooling because of the effect extended use of electronic devices was having on children’s eyes.
“Having had three sons who went through the system and they are now in their 30s and 40s, and I know I used to allow them television one hour a day max, I will not allow a ten-year-old or five-year-old five to six hours in front of a screen and damage their eyes,’ he said.
He stressed that strict health protocols are in place at SDMS schools and pupils who display flu-like symptoms are immediately sent home.
“Sometimes during the course of the day, we take children out and we allow them a five to ten minute break, where we allow them to take off their mask when they become fidgety and they start to be restless,” he said.
He said one case of the virus was detected at Tulsa Trace Hindu School last week while there were two cases at Penal Rock SDMS Primary.
The cases were among infant-level pupils.
Also advocating for physical classes to remain in place was first vice president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Marlon Seales.
“We are not in a position to support a call to return to online classes because the policy of the Government is to operate with Covid-19,” he said.
Communications manager of the Presbyterian Church of T&T Michael Cooper-Ochiengh told the Express yesterday that there have been no suspected or confirmed cases of the virus among primary and secondary schools run by the Presbyterian school boards since schools reopened last week.
Fake news online
There was panic among parents yesterday after a social media post began circulating that 18 schools were impacted by Covid-19.
The post stated that the Ministry of Education planned to meet on the issue by the end of this week to discuss whether to close schools or revert to in-person class rotation.
The ministry confirmed in a statement on Facebook yesterday that the post was fake news.
“The ministry’s Education District Health Unit continues to assist Principals in the management of Covid-19 cases which arise at school. This system has been implemented since February 2021, when schools opened for physical attendance and continues at all schools,” the Ministry assured.
A few parents told the Express yesterday that over the last week pupils in their children’s primary school classes have been showing up to school with runny noses and other flu-like symptoms.
“I know some children have allergies but parents are sending these children to school with incessant coughs and the like. My son’s infant class was sent home because of this. These younger children are not wearing their masks properly and are sharing lunches and snacks. It’s only a matter of time before there is an outbreak. I don’t feel comfortable at all. I was much more at ease when things were online,” the mother of a second-year primary school pupil told the Express yesterday.
“I don’t know why they rushed to bring the younger ones out especially. This is a disaster. My son went to school twice last week because of children coming to school sick. He has a cough now and can’t return until it clears up. It’s not Covid. And on top of that he’s missing out on school work,” another parent complained.
On Facebook, one woman said within the first week of school her three children were at home with a cold.
“Stop putting our children at risk!”, she urged the ministry.