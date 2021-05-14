Covid kills 9 more; infects 565

Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll has climbed by nine while 565 more people have tested positive for the virus.
The Ministry of Health reported in its Covid-19 update yesterday that of the nine Covid-19 deaths, four were elderly men with comorbidities, four were middle-aged men with comorbidities and one was an elderly woman with comorbidities.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 265.
As at 4 p.m. yesterday, there were 5,214 active cases of the virus.
So far, for the month of May, 96 people have died from the virus while 138 deaths have occurred for the year thus far.
From May 1 to May 14, there have been 4,555 new Covid-19 cases.
A total of 8,229 cases have been recorded for the year thus far, surpassing the total number of cases recorded in all of 2020.
Between March to December last year, 7,150 cases were recorded.
Since the virus arrived in T&T on March 12, 2020, a total of 15,379 people have tested positive.
Of this figure, 298 were in Tobago.
Tobago recorded ten new Covid-19 cases yesterday, increasing total active cases on the island to 70.
The ministry reported that 50 more people were discharged from public health facilities while there were 106 recovered community cases.
This takes the total number of recovered patients to 9,900.
A total of 365 positive patients are currently hospitalised, the ministry said.
Of the 153 patients at the Caura Hospital, 13 are in the intensive care unit while 66 are in the high-dependency unit.
At Caura Hospital there are 84 positive patients, at the Point Fortin Area Hospital there are 43 positive patients and at the Arima Hospital there are two positive patients.
In Tobago, 25 positive patients are at the Scarborough Regional Hospital at Fort King George and two positive patients at Scarborough Hospital at Signal Hill.
Eighty-six positive patients are in step-down facilities.
Thirty five are at The University of the West Indies Debe campus, 27 at the University of the Trinidad and Tobago Valsayn facility and 24 in Tobago.
In home self-isolation there are 4,198 people and at State quarantine facilities there are 362 patients.
A total of 151, 103 people have been tested for Covid-19 to date, with 69,456 tests conducted at private facilities.
The ministry said 60,669 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine while 1,179 have been fully vaccinated.