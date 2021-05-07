Covid kills five more

The Covid-19 death toll jumped again yesterday, with five added deaths being reported by the Ministry of Health.
The death toll from the virus now stands at 196.
The latest deaths included one elderly male and one middle-age male, both with co-morbidities; as well as two middle-age males and one middle-age female, without co-morbidities.
This brings to 27 the number of deaths recorded for the month of May thus far.
The ministry also recorded an additional 324 cases of the virus from samples taken between May 4 and May 6 , bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 12,720. Of those, 3,480 are still active.
There has been another increase in hospital occupancy, with 330 people hospitalised yesterday, compared to 303 on Thursday.
More people are also in the Intensive Care Unit and the High Dependency Unit.
On Thursday there were 38 people in both units combined. Yesterday this figure increased to 52.
At present, 11 people are in the ICU, and 41 are in the HDU.
Ten persons were discharged from health facilities and another 65 people have been deemed to be recovered community cases.
This takes the number of recovered patients to 9,044.
In Tobago, one patient was discharged and two new cases were recorded yesterday, taking the total active cases on the island to 62.
The island has had a total of 262 confirmed cases of the virus and two deaths to date.
At this time, 2,783 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 214 are in various State quarantine facilities.
At Caura Hospital, there are 97 Covid-19 patients, 35 are at the Augustus Long Hospital, 38 are at the Arima General Hospital, 21 are at the Scarborough Regional Hospital at Fort King George in Tobago, and two people are at the Scarborough General Hospital at Signal Hill, Tobago.
No Covid-19 patients are at the St Ann’s Hospital at this time.
Forty-three people are in step-down facilities. Six are at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 20 are at The University of the West Indies, Debe, and 17 are in Tobago.
To date, 139,640 samples (64,320 at private labs) have been submitted for testing.
The ministry advised that 58,981 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 605 of those receiving both their first and second shots.
Chaguanas woman, dad die
A 41-year-old Chaguanas mother has died of Covid-19 days after the virus claimed her father.
Jennifer Mahadeo, a page planner for Newsday, died yesterday morning.
She was a mother of one.
Mahadeo worked at Newsday’s El Socorro office, but had been home for several days, the newspaper reported.
Her father, Deonarine Mahadeo, 76, tested positive for the virus last Thursday and died on Tuesday.
Colleagues remembered Mahadeo yesterday as more than someone they worked with, but also a friend and excellent employee.
Father and son Premnath Ramkalawan, 66, and Mahindra Nigel Ramkalawan, 36, died from the Covid-19 virus hours apart between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.
Their funerals are expected to take place today in San Fernando.