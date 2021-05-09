COVID KILLS ‘THE BEAST’

Covid-19 has toppled a giant — local bodybuilding icon Lawrence “The Beast” Marshall.
Health officials confirmed to the Express yesterday that Marshall presented to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope on Friday very ill.
He was admitted and tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.
Marshall, 57, also had co-morbidities as he had previously suffered heart and kidney ailments.
His death early yesterday shook the national community and the health and fitness sector.
Many on social media expressed shock that Covid-19 could claim the life of a man who was physically strong and practically lived in the gym.
A family friend, Keehnan Maria Camacho, told the Express her father and Marshall were close friends.
“If you were to meet him you would never suspect he was ailing in any way. He did have kidney problems but he was so vibrant and full of life,” she said in a phone interview. “It was a huge shock to us and his family, the whole health and fitness industry are at a loss because he mentored so many.”
Camacho, a health and fitness coach, said Marshall’s death was a reminder that Covid can claim anyone.
She also urged anyone experiencing symptoms to not resort to cough syrup but to go get tested.
She people should also work on building their immune systems.
Camacho, 37, said she knew Marshall from when she was five years old.
“When I think of bodybuilding, only you comes to mind. You and Daddy took me to my first bodybuilding show at five. Seeing all the oiled-up bodybuilders then and now are big contenders in the sport. It was my first memory of strength and I was mesmerised by it all,” she later posted about Marshall on Facebook.
“You watched us grow up and you also grew into Lawrence “The Beast” Marshall but never lost your humour,” she added.
Camacho said Marshall was also manager of Long Circular Gym, the Dial Gym in Arima, co-owner of The Bar gym in the Grand Bazaar and a former Trinidad and Tobago bodybuilding and Mr Olympia competitor.
‘Great loss for sport’
Trinidad and Tobago Bodybuilders Federation (TTBBF) president Susana Hadad said Marshall’s death was a huge loss.
“He passed away late (Saturday) night or very early (yesterday) morning...I hear (yesterday) morning,” said Hadad. “It is a great loss for our sport. He was one of our icons, like Darrem Charles, Kelvin ‘Dred’ Daniel and those guys who put Trinidad and Tobago body building on the map.”
Marshall was a former T&T and Caribbean and Central American (CAC) champion, as well as an (International Federation of BodyBuilding) pro during the early 2000s.
Following in the footsteps of Darrem Charles, Marshall was one of the first bodybuilders from T&T to turn professional after winning his pro card, in the days when Caribbean bodybuilders had to emerge as overall CAC winners to earn a pro card.
A huge man, Marshall never quite matched Charles’ achievement as an IFBB professional.
He competed at IFBB pro competitions such as the 2001 Iron Man Invitation—in which he finished 18th—and the 2004 Show of Strength Men’s Bodybuilding Championship—in which he was 19th while Charles was second.
Marshall returned home where he trained champions and also launched or promoted the careers of several top local and Caribbean bodybuilders, among them Candice Carr and close associate Neila Murray.
Marshall’s show became one of the premier Caribbean events and traditionally attracted competitors from throughout the region.
Over the years he was able to bring in some of the world’s best bodybuilders as guest posers, among them his friend Charles, Melvin Anthony, Shauna Pringle, Ms Olympia Iris Kyle, Dennis Wolf, Shawn Rodenand and others.
His show was due to become an international pro qualifier and had already attracted entrants from places as far as Russia, when it was cancelled in 2020 after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
At that time, Marshall told the Express that logistics made it impossible to have the event in 2020 but he had hoped for a bumper event in 2021.
“The athletes were disappointed, but we had to do that. But it was almost impossible to have it due to the quarantine,” Lawrence had said a year ago.