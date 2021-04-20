‘Covid laws’ valid

Port of Spain
THE Appeal Court has affirmed a High Court ruling delivered last year in which it was declared that the Public Health Regulations set in place by the Ministry of Health to battle the Covid-19 pandemic were in fact passed in accordance with the law.
This was in spite of the regulations not being subjected to parliamentary scrutiny before certain activities by members of the public were made illegal and, by extension, attracted criminal sanctions.
The Public Heath Ordinance (PHO), under which the regulations were passed, is guarded from declarations of unconstitutionality by the savings law provision, the court held.
That ruling was delivered yesterday as a three-judge panel rejected a legal challenge against the regulations brought by five men who were arrested at Alicia’s Guest House last April and charged under the regulations for gathering in excess of five members.
The three-judge panel comprising Chief Justice Ivor Archie, and Justices Mira Dean-Armorer and James Aboud for the most part upheld the ruling of Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh (now an Appeal Court judge), that the regulations were not unconstitutional.
However, the judges struck down a declaration by the judge that certain aspects of the regulations as it related to religious gatherings were unclear.
That counter-appeal was brought by the Office of the Attorney General on Justice Boodoosingh’s connected decision to allow Pundit Satyanand Maharaj’s challenge over criminal penalties being imposed for breach of the regulations and guidelines related to places of worship.
While Justice Boodoosingh upheld the measures, he had ruled that those aspects that criminalised certain activities in places of worship were unlawful.
He had pointed out that the regulations created an offence for failing to abide by the Ministry of Health’s guidelines for places of worship but did not clearly define what constituted a breach.
“That in itself puts someone in peril of being brought to court to answer an uncertain offence,” the judge had stated.
Test of time
In the ruling delivered yesterday by Justice Dean-Armorer, all three judges disagreed with Justice Boodoosingh’s viewpoint on this particular issue.
While the court said it agreed guidelines should be clear in so far as religious leaders would be required to rely on their compliance with the guidelines as a defence to charges, absolute clarity was not needed. It must only be sufficiently clear to enable potential offenders to foresee if need be with appropriate legal advice.
“Accordingly it is clear that even with penal statutes the law requires sufficient and not absolute clarity. The meaning and import of the law must be discernible with professional advice,” the judgment read.
In this instance, the judges said they were of the view the law was sufficiently clear.
In the overall challenge, the judges ruled it was protected by the constitutional savings law clause, that insulated colonial-age legislation such as the Public Health Ordinance from review except by Parliament.
“Notwithstanding the wide powers conferred by section 105, to restrict and to encroach on fundamental rights, the PHO is guarded from declarations of unconstitutionality by the saving law provision. It continues to be valid until removed by the will of the people in Parliament,” she said.
The judges also dismissed arguments by the appellants that the regulations infringed on the principle of separation of powers, as it set by the Minister of Health and not Parliament.
“The PHO is not a statute which has reclined dormant for decades and which simply hides behind the saving law provision. This is a statute to which Parliament has been alive and which, nonetheless, has withstood the test of time,” Dean-Armorer said.
The judge pointed out Parliament was allowed to delegate subsidiary legislation, such as the regulations.
Background
The first challenge was brought by Dominic Suraj, Marlon Hinds, Christopher Wilson, Bruce Bowen and Collin Ramjohn. All five were arrested at the guest house in Cascade on the night of April 19, last year.
All except Ramjohn claimed to have been doing charity work by cooking a meal for a group of Venezuelan friends, who were in need.
Ramjohn, a fisherman, said he went to collect money for a car he rented to a friend, who works at the establishment. The charges against men were eventually dismissed at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court after repeated delays in prosecuting them.
At the appeal they were represented by attorneys Anand Ramlogan SC, Renuka Rambhajan, Douglas Bayley, Jared Jagroo, Che Dindial, Ganesh Saroop, and Vishaal Siewsaran.
Senior Counsel Reginald Armour, Rishi Dass, Raphael Ajodhia, Svetlana Dass, Savi Ramhit, Diane Katwaroo, and Lianne Thomas appeared on behalf of the State.