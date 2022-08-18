There has been an increase in ambulance use for Covid-19 patients as the Omicron sub-variant BA.5 continues its upward trend in infections.
And more Covid-19 patients are presenting in the Accident and Emergency departments of the traditional healthcare system while hospital occupancy in the parallel healthcare system continues to increase
This was confirmed by Principal Medical Officer, Institutions Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, who gave an update of the status of the hospitals in the parallel healthcare system during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday.
She said, “We have also noticed a trend of increasing ambulance usage over the past month and, at present, 20 per cent of the GMRTT (Global Medical Response of Trinidad and Tobago) ambulance system is involved in Covid-19 transports, that is from home pick-ups to hospital. And, this has increased over the last month when it was under ten per cent.
“Up until July 17 or so, we would have been noticing a rolling average that was more or less stable. And, over the past five weeks, we have noticed upward trends in the following areas; an increase in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases. Today we stand at a rolling average of 280; An increase in the hospitalisation numbers. Today we are at 227. We peaked at 228 yesterday, which is one of the highest numbers that we have seen since the general decline in May. We have also seen an increase in the Accident and Emergency departments and an increase in the usage of the ambulance system for Covid-19. These statistics remind us that Covid-19 is still with us,” she added.
She said hospital occupancy is currently at 41 per cent, and there were also 28 patients in the Accident and Emergency departments awaiting transfer to the parallel healthcare system.
Additionally, she revealed that yesterday ten beds were reactivated at the Point Fortin area hospital step-down facility.
As such, Abdool-Richards urged the population to continue to practise personal responsibility to protect themselves against the virus, including being vaccinated, as there continues to be more persons not fully vaccinated in hospital than those that are vaccinated.
However, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram lamented there continues to be a trend of low vaccine uptake.
He said, “We haven’t seen any increase in vaccine uptake. It has remained extremely low. Even within that five to 11 age group, we see that it has been very, very slow in terms of the number of persons coming forward to vaccinate their children.”
But with school reopening soon, he encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated before the new term began.
The national population vaccination status remains at 51.1 per cent with 716,020 people considered fully vaccinated while 167,832 people have received a booster shot.