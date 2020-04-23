covid

The Ministry of Health provides the following clinical update as of Thursday morning. 

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 - 1454

Number of unique patient tests completed - 1220

Number of repeated tests - 234

Number of samples which have tested positive - 115

Number of deaths - 8

Number of persons discharged - 41 

The Ministry of Health provides the following update:

 Four additional persons have been discharged

o Sangre Grande Centre (Brooklyn) – (3)

o Home of Football, Couva- (1)

 Nine persons have been decanted from the Caura Hospital to the Home of Football, Couva

 No patient is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 No patient is currently in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

COVID-19 Patients in Hospitals

Total number of hospitalized patients – 23

Caura Hospital – 0 

Couva Hospital and Multi-training facility – 23

 Number of patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) – 0

 Number of patients in High Dependency Unit (HDU) – 0

 Number of Ambulatory patients – 23

 COVID-19 Patients in Step-down/ Transition Facilities

Sangre Grande Centre (Brooklyn Facility) - 12  All are low risk, stable patients.

Home of Football, Couva – 31  All are low risk, stable patients

Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are hospital wards that provide treatment for people who are very ill. They are staffed with health care professionals who are trained in ICU treatment and the use of sophisticated monitoring equipment.

High Dependency Units (HDUs) are wards for people who need more observation, treatment and nursing care than is possible in a general ward but slightly less than that given in an Intensive Care Unit.

An Ambulatory Patient is able to walk about and is not bedridden.

