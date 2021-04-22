COVID PINCH

Maxi Taxi drivers say they are feeling the full force of the additional restrictions imposed by the Government to fight the spread of Covid-19.
Speaking with the Express via phone yesterday, Maxi Taxi Drivers Association president Eon Hewitt said mandating public servants to revert to 50 per cent rotation will directly deplete their incomes as thousands of people will not be taking public transport on a regular basis.
Additionally, since last year, maxi-taxis have not been operating at 100 per cent capacity.
Hewitt said: “We are not in a good position where this is concerned. We have drivers who have lost their vehicles and drivers that are hiding their vehicles. When the Government first gave the fuel grant, we only used $4 million from the $22 million put forward. We are asking the Government to once again fill up.”
“Honestly, we are feeling the brunt of this thing. It’s not a win for us. The public servants are still being paid yet they are still crying, so imagine the drivers who are losing money. We are crying as well. The insurance companies aren’t going to give us a bligh. The banks aren’t going to give us a bligh again. Though we are thankful for the bligh we got but we need it again. We understand the situation that the country is in. We understand the situation that our passengers are in but we need for the Government to understand our situation,” he added.
As a result, he is calling on the Government to once again lend financial assistance to the drivers.
Last May, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan delivered $2,000 fuel-grant cheques to maxi-taxi drivers to mitigate the economic impact as a result of the pandemic.
Also speaking with the Express yesterday, vice-president, Maxi Taxi Drivers Association, Linus Phillip said maxi-taxi drivers are also being impacted by the rise in oil prices for vehicles.
Phillip said: “We don’t know if the drivers could hold on any longer. We’re down to about 65 per cent capacity in the maxis, yet oil went up by nine per cent, tyres have gone up from $750 to $950, and now insurance is said to go up as well. So here we are carrying less people and earning less, while everything else is costing us more.
“A large part of our passengers are public servants. We may have to look at what sort of adjustments we will have to make where fares are concerned. The drivers’ savings are getting a serious hit. We have to try to balance it somehow.”
On Wednesday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that the new restrictions will be in effect until May 16.