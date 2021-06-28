A 37-year-old Covid-positive pregnant woman who went into labour on Sunday had to be transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, as relatives claim there were no provisions for emergency delivery at a hospital in the parallel healthcare system.
The twin babies were delivered prematurely yesterday morning and placed in the neonatal intensive care unit of the hospital. The mother is recovering at hospital.
Family members, however, are claiming negligence by medical professionals at the Augustus Long Hospital, one of the health facilities dedicated to treating Covid-positive patients.
The woman’s sister, who asked not to be named, said, “This is my sister’s third pregnancy. She is Covid-positive and was taken to the Augustus Long Hospital for treatment. However, she was 27 weeks pregnant at the time. My sister began experiencing contractions on Sunday afternoon and called on the doctors for assistance.”
The woman was however told that she was experiencing a panic attack and was not in labour. “We were in contact with her and she insisted she was having contractions at five minutes apart. The family also contacted Augustus Long and was told that no obstetricians or midwives were stationed at the facility. However, there was a doctor on standby. I am not sure if that doctor was contacted,” the sister said.
The Express was told that family members contacted the pregnant woman’s private gynaecologist who reached out to Augustus Long, advising physicians of his patient’s condition.
“I received a call from Augustus Long at 7 p.m. saying my sister was having a panic attack. They did not take her seriously. It was only after the private doctor intervened then my sister was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital. I understand when she got to the hospital there was no time for a C-Section as the babies were already coming,” she said.
The twin girls weighed less than two pounds each and required urgent neonatal care.
“Now, we are not sure of the prognosis of the babies and we are very concerned. I have a medical background and I believe if my sister was examined earlier the babies would have been in a better position,” she said.
The family intends to file a complaint at the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) on the delayed response at the Augustus Long Hospital.
Praying for babies’ survival
The Express contacted the woman’s husband, who is also Covid-19-positive, along with their two children ages six and two.
The Gasparillo family has been in isolation since mid-June.
The husband said, “My wife began having chills and high fever a week ago. She went to the San Fernando General Hospital and was treated and discharged after two days. She returned last week and on Sunday she was transferred to Augustus Long.”
He said an official at Augustus Long contacted him on Sunday to give an update on his wife’s condition. “The person said there is no gynaecologist to monitor her but there is one on standby. I cannot say if that person was contacted. I have no information about the exact time she was taken to San Fernando General Hospital or the exact time the babies were born this morning,” he said.
The father said he was now praying for his daughters to survive this ordeal. “I have two sons, I was so excited when I heard we were having twin girls. I am praying for them to come home,” he said.
Speaking at the Ministry of Health Covid-19 news conference yesterday, Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, director of Women’s Health, said 170 pregnant women had contracted the Covid virus since March 2020. He said these women were at various stages of pregnancy and there have been no foetal effect.
He said, however, that the Covid virus had increased pre-term delivery, increased risk of hospitalisation and could cause possible heart complications.
He said there were special areas for Covid-positive pregnant women with emergencies and requiring delivery.
SWRHA responds
Responding to the claims made by the Gasparillo family, the SWRHA stated that provisions were in place for pregnant women who are Covid-positive.
This, SWRHA stated, is in keeping with specialist best practice and national guidelines, as well as noting any standard risk factors to the pregnant mother and her unborn to factor into the decision making process.
SWRHA stated, “The parallel healthcare system is not overwhelmed. All resources to optimise specialist consultation and inter-facility patient transport are available for all patients, including pregnant mothers.”