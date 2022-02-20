Covid report: Tackle NCDs from early age

More attention needs to be paid, from a young age, to the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
This was one of the recommendations of the committee appointed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to investigate the factors contributing to clinical outcomes of Covid-19 patients in Trinidad and Tobago.
In its report laid in Parliament on Friday, the committee noted that the health status of any population prior to the pandemic is a factor that has contributed to Covid-19 clinical outcomes globally.
“The more populations are unhealthy, the more severe are the outcomes due to Covid-19,” it said.
The report said there were high rates of NCDs among the patients who died or were hospitalised for Covid-19.
Hypertension and diabetes were the most common comorbidities seen in those patients.
The report stressed that T&T has one of the highest rates globally for NCDs, ranking among the countries with the most prevalent and fastest growing cases of diabetes.
The report described the diabetes rate as “out-of-control”.
“(NCDs) account for over 60 per cent of deaths annually. Of the NCDs, heart disease is the number one cause of death, accounting for a quarter of all deaths annually, followed by diabetes (now the second leading cause of death) accounting for 14 per cent, cancer (13 per cent) and cerebrovascular disease (ten per cent).”
The report also noted that 70 per cent of NCD-related deaths occur before the age of 70, and four out of ten could have been prevented with diet and lifestyle changes.
Increased risk
The report warned that people with NCDs would likely be at increased risk again if and when there is another event like the Covid-19 pandemic.
The committee recommended early intervention to prevent and manage NCDs and ensure citizens become and remain healthy.
“Preventive management needs to be aimed at children, adolescents and young adults. A national survey of NCDs is urgently required and the data used to guide the review and revision of health promotion and treatment programmes.
“The clinical staff who have been hired temporarily and whose contracts would be discontinued at the end of the pandemic should be redeployed to respond to the NCD morbidity debt that has accumulated during this pandemic,” the report stated.
Acknowledging the NCD problem yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said he had taken a note to Cabinet last year concerning the appointment of a Director of Non-Communicable Diseases in the NCD unit of the ministry.
He said the recruitment process was delayed due to Covid-19, but interviews were conducted at the end of last year and an appointment is to be made within the next month.
Deyalsingh said before anything else is done, that appointment must be made.
“That is how I, as minister, tackle these issues. So before we put 1,000 boots on the ground, before we put 1,000 infantry men on the ground, we must have a general directing policy, directing action and directing resources,” he said.