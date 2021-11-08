Cases of Covid-19 are rising at a faster rate, with infections in the first week of November almost one-third of total cases in October, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds said yesterday.
With the state of emergency (SoE) due to come to an end on November 29, Hinds advised the population that with or without a curfew in place, they should avoid unnecessary movement and should continue to abide by the Public Health Guidelines, in order to prevent a rapid increase in infections.
“Increased movement is going to increase the risk of infected people coming into contact with uninfected individuals. And whether there is an enforced restriction of movement or not, what we want to have the population understand and abide by is the fact that once you reduce your risk of contact by reducing unnecessary movement, by adhering to the public health guidelines, by getting vaccinated, by keeping masks on in open and closed areas...these are the only things that are really going to help us to reduce that rapid increase that is possible if we have unfettered movement and lack of adherence to these restrictions,” he stressed. at yesterday’s virtual Ministry of Health news conference.
“So the guidelines that have always been placed continue to be part of your protection, and whether it’s enforced or not by law, the guidelines around movement and reducing unnecessary movement are scientifically the things that are going to help you to reduce your risks. With or without enforcement of reduced mobility, we do need to behave ourselves in a manner that will reduce our risk of contracting the virus as we move on with our daily business,” Hinds added.
On his return home from the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland last Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that he had no intention of asking the Parliament to extend the SoE, which is due to come to an end on November 29.
Since it was imposed in May, there have been two extensions of the SoE.
The SoE was initially accompanied by a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, which was amended to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in September.
In October, 6,620 people tested positive for Covid-19.
In the first week of November there were 1,975 cases, compared to 1,648 cases in the previous week.
Hinds reiterated that Covid-19 deaths occurred largely among the unvaccinated population.