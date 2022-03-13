Covid’s long and dark shadow

As of yesterday afternoon, there were 3,681 Covid-19-related deaths in Trinidad and Tobago.
The first, recorded on March 12, 2020, was 77-year-old Trini/New Yorker Hansel Leon, who had returned to the island the month before.
Leon manifested symptoms of coughing, fever, shortness of breath and loss of appetite after the 14-day incubation period. He died at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
Between then and now, Covid-19 has ruined the lives of hundreds of families—emotionally and financially.
Among these were the Ramkhalawans, of Murray Trace, San Francique.
Premnath Ramkhalawan, 66, and his 36-year-old son, Nigel, were not yet vaccinated and never saw the inside of a hospital after they tested positive for the virus in May 2021.
The men were among seven family members to test positive for the virus, including two children, ages one and two.
The five survivors have recovered from the Covid virus. However, they have experienced bouts of “long Covid”—a term used to describe the effects of the Covid virus that continue for months beyond the initial illness.
According to Verlenie Dass-Ramkhalawan (daughter-in-law of deceased Premnath Ramkhalawan), their lives have not been the same since the deaths of their loved ones.
“We are affected by long Covid, especially my then-one-year-old who had also tested positive,” she said in an interview yesterday.
Dass-Ramkhalawan said her daughter suffered from nephrotic syndrome—a kidney disorder that causes the body to pass too much protein in the urine. “But she has been responding well to treatment and is doing a lot better. We still get episodes of long Covid. I am hoping that with time, we all can go back to our normal lives,” she said.
How the horror began
The family’s tragic story began when the seven members tested positive for Covid-19.
They were all asymptomatic (showing no symptoms) and advised to home-isolate.
But soon after, father Premnath Ramkhalawan and his 36-year-old son, Nigel, began to deteriorate. Nigel was the first to complain of shortness of breath.
The family claimed paramedics failed to respond in time to take him for intensive care treatment.
Dass-Ramkhalawan had told the Express then: “That was when the nightmare began. After a runaround for several hours to get an ambulance, one came to the house and checked on Nigel. The paramedics said he did not require treatment at a facility. But to be safe, we bought him an oxygen tank for the night. All this time, my father-in-law was good, no problems.”
The following day, Nigel’s condition worsened and he was unable to breathe properly. He was unable to speak.
The paramedics arrived three hours after the trouble call, relatives said. Nigel looked at his parents and brother and whispered, “I gone.”
He was pronounced dead at the Siparia Health Facility.
Dass-Ramkhalawan said her family was devastated, and stayed up that night comforting one another. No relatives were allowed to visit, as everyone in the household had tested positive.
And in the early hours of the next morning, her father-in-law began experiencing shortness of breath, she said.
She described her experience with the paramedics as a “horror story”.
“It was the same thing again. We had three phones calling at the same time—no answer. My father-in-law was having the same experience as Nigel had hours before. He couldn’t breathe and then he couldn’t speak,” she recalled.
The family broke quarantine orders and placed Premnath Ramkhalawan into a vehicle and drove to the Siparia Health Facility. He was pronounced dead around 5 a.m. that day. The ambulance arrived at their home at 6 a.m.
Another family wiped out
In July 2021, in the space of 25 days, three members of a Cunupia family died from the Covid-19 virus, while four others tested positive.
The matriarch of the family, Surujdaye Heeraman, died at the Arima General Hospital without ever knowing her eldest daughter and granddaughter had died before her. The women were not vaccinated.
Heeraman, 74, died of the virus 21 days after she was admitted to hospital.
The family’s heartbreaking story of loss and grief began in June when Heeraman’s son-in-law was admitted to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for a kidney ailment.
Roopnarine Persad, 73, tested negative for the Covid virus. Persad’s wife, Parbatee John, would visit her husband daily until he was discharged on June 14.
His condition rapidly deteriorated and he died at his Ramsingh Street home four days later from renal failure. His funeral was held on June 23 last year.
The next day, his wife, Parbatee John, complained of feeling unwell, relatives said.
John, 53, was taken to a private doctor for treatment, but was advised to go to a public health facility, as she was displaying symptoms of Covid-19.
Relatives said John had followed all State-imposed restrictions and Covid-19 protocols. Relatives believe she contracted the virus while visiting her husband at the hospital.
John was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where she sat for a day and night in a tent outside the hospital, relatives said.
It was the last time her family would see her alive.
John was transferred to the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility and admitted to the high dependency unit, and then intensive care unit (ICU), as she urgently required a ventilator.
John would communicate with her loved ones via video calls, telling them her condition was deteriorating and how much she loved them.
The last call came on July 7 at 3 p.m.—three days after she was transferred to the ICU. John, a mother of one, had passed away earlier that day at the hospital.
Parbatee John was not aware that her only child, 40-year-old Sohanee, had also tested positive for the Covid virus.
Sohanee, a widowed mother of three children, was in home isolation.
Parbatee’s sister, Rohanee Heeraman, told the Express then: “My niece (Sohanee) did not want to worry her mother and make her condition worse, so she did not tell her she too was positive. She was isolated at home but she has asthma. Sohanee lived in Charlieville, but after her father’s death, she would go to spend time with her mother, and she was the one preparing the funeral because she was their only child.”
On July 12, 2021, Sohanee began experiencing shortness of breath at home. Her children—ages 17, 14 and 12—reached out to their aunt for help.
The three children held on to their mother and wailed as she died in their arms, waiting for the paramedics to arrive.
Rohanee said she was on a video call with the children and watched as her niece took her last breath.
“What I witnessed there would remain with me for the rest of my life. My niece was gasping for breath, she couldn’t speak. Her three children were screaming for their mummy. My other sister and I watched on that video call as she took her last breath and died right there in front of her children,” she said.
A double funeral was held for the mother and daughter.
The sealed coffins were carried in a single hearse through the community, as residents came outside their homes to say goodbye.
The deaths of the mother and daughter were not known to John’s mother, Surujdaye Heeraman, who had also tested positive for the Covid virus and was also in hospital.
John had lived with and cared for her mother.
Relatives said the elderly woman was aware her daughter (Parbatee John) had been admitted to hospital, but she had not known that John’s daughter was also infected.
Heeraman, a pensioner, complained of feeling unwell on June 27 and was taken to the Arima General Hospital by ambulance.
Rohanee said: “That was the last time I saw my mother. She walked into that ambulance and I waved to her. She could not use a phone so we could not speak with her.”
And maybe it was a mother’s instinct, relatives said, but on the day John died at the Couva hospital, Heeraman asked to speak with her family from her hospital bed.
“A nurse at the hospital video-called me and we got to see my mother. The first thing she asked was how Parbatee was doing. She knew my sister was at hospital, but nobody told her she had died. And although she had died, we did not tell my mother because she would have been devastated. We told my mother that her daughter was still at hospital and she was improving,” Rohanee said.
That same day, Heeraman was wheeled into the hospital’s ICU, as her condition had deteriorated.
The elderly woman died on the day before the double funeral.
Eight other family members had been tested for the Covid virus and three had positive results. They have since recovered from the virus, but it would be long before this family would recover from the heartbreak and trauma they suffered.
A difficult time
The Express spoke with Rohanee Heeraman yesterday.
“It has been extremely difficult for us. Losing three members to this virus broke us, and I can’t see how we can return to our normal selves after that ordeal. These three women were not sick. They were healthy and had taken all precautions. It was not a natural death. We watched them walk into the ambulance and never returned to us,” she said.
Rohanee said the family had rallied around Sohanee’s three children. “We are trying our best to help them wherever we can. It has been difficult, but we are trying to comfort them,” she said.