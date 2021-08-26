Covid still a threat

THE Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) yesterday called on the national community to recognise that it is still in danger from Covid-19.
The association made the appeal, as it maintained that the Government “should have the right to decide all the measures necessary to protect the country from the Covid-19 pandemic we are still experiencing”.
This follows the decision in Parliament on Wednesday to extend the state of emergency (SoE) for another three months.
In a phone interview, DOMA president Gregory Aboud said there were concerns about sectors of the economy that were suffering because of lockdown measures, but the wider population should recognise that Covid-19 was still a danger.
“In fairness to the Government of the day, if the situation were to get out of hand, they would be blamed for that and if they impose measures to bring the situation under control, they are blamed for that as well,” Aboud said.
He said many sectors of society are dealing with their own issues and also face that sort of “ironic” public reaction.
“In this case, it is our respectful view that the population is getting ahead of itself and not recognising the extreme danger that still exists and which is being portrayed on a daily basis by the death rate and an infection rate that seems unable to come below 200 a day,” he said.
Aboud said it was the association’s view that it was “too early” to think about the removal of the controls which the Government has to maintain to protect the country.
No abuse
Aboud said DOMA wanted to reiterate that in the past three months, the first term of the SoE, it has not seen any abuse of power or the use of the SoE to “infringe on people’s day-to-day lives”.
“The elephant in the room is the curfew and, about that, our only concern is that the restaurants and hospitality sector are being very negatively affected by the 9 p.m.-to-5 a.m. closure,” he said.
He said it was DOMA’s view that restaurants be allowed to operate dinner service in-house, even if it meant imposing restrictions recently seen in New York.
“Although controversial, it is helping the restaurant trade there get back on its feet,” Aboud said.
New York eateries have been mandated to require that customers show proof of at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to be allowed to dine indoors.
Aboud added: “On the eve of our 59th anniversary of independence, it would be a refreshing change to see and hear commentary which is devoid of the type of crab-in-the-barrel mentality that has been hurting our country for too long. Let us recognise that the danger of Covid-19 still exists.”
Aboud noted that 14 lockdowns and curfews are in place in Jamaica, Martinique and Guadeloupe, and he called on people to get vaccinated “so that we can relax and open more sectors of the economy”.
He said some decline in the local vaccination rate was concerning, and warned that being a non-vaccinated country “deals a very damaging blow to the Caribbean economy in 2023”.
This could occur as tourists may decline to visit countries that don’t meet a certain vaccination rate, he said.