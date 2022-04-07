Covid still around

“COVID-19 is still there,” Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh reminded the population yesterday.
The reminder was issued as daily activities increase following Monday’s lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions and the full reopening of the economy and recreational activities.
Face masks in public are still mandatory, except for some sporting activities but beaches and rivers, bars, restaurants and all services private and Government have been reopened. This followed two years of varying levels of lockdowns on business and movement and the implementation of public health regulations, such as physical distancing and limited gatherings.
Speaking at yesterday’s virtual Covid-19 news conference, Deyalsingh acknowledged that people were relieved but said the virus was still present and although infection rates and daily deaths were down, individual efforts were most required at this time.
Trinidad and Tobago is preparing for the endemic stage of the virus but it has not yet occurred and Deyalsingh said some countries were still grappling with high numbers.
“Covid is not done with us and we must not assume we are done with Covid,” Deyalsingh . He continued to urge vaccination, saying it was because of the nearly 800,000 people who did so that the country was able to reopen.
Happy walk
Deyalsingh said he took a walk from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception to the Central Bank in Port of Spain and spent time talking to people.
He said he noted that fast food was doing good business and people in food and beverage were reporting good sales, with other sectors kicking off.
He said he was “happy for that” but had earlier noted that daily Covid-19 vaccination figures had dropped to around 400, for first, second and booster shots.
He said “at this stage in the game even two, three to four deaths a day are still unavoidable” and the majority of the deceased are unvaccinated.
Asked whether the ministry will continue with any activities to monitor protocols in retail and other public sectors, such as sanitising and tem-perature checks at doors, he stated:
“The public health protocols, whether it’s retail or any other thing, about sanitising temperature checks, remain the same. Whilst it is not circumscribed in law or the regulations, they are part of the overall public health protocols. And it is not for the State or the Government of the Ministry of Health to implement that.” Deyalsingh said.
Know your risk
Asked to address crowds gathered for recreation where people may be physically close, Deyalsingh said, “On the issue of partying and distancing, we asked people now, just to be careful, do your own risk assessment.”
He recalled making that point when opening up now-scrapped safe zones to children under 12 years, stating that “each family, each individual now has to do their own risk assessment, based on whether you are vaccinated or unvaccinated, in how you as an individual or family navigate yourself through this stage of the pandemic”.
Deyalsingh noted that epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds had presented declining figures in daily infections and deaths which “tell you we are in a decent state”.
He added, however:“I don’t want to oversell it, we are not in a bad place. Our positivity returns about 30 per cent. We would like to get that down further. So we ask people to be careful how they party, how they socialise, especially if you are unvaccinated. Half the population is unvaccinated.”
Deyalsingh also said T&T is expected to receive a donation of PfizerBionTech Covid-19 vaccines from Spain, for children between ages five and 11.
He clarified that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not yet approved booster shots for children aged five to 17 “so we will not be boosting that cohort at this time”.