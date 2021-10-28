Covid tests for Magdalena staff

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

different version: PM Dr Keith Rowley.

Staff of the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort have been tested for Covid-19 and found to be negative.

The tests were done following the disclosure that a senior golf co-ordinator at the resort involved in a golf cart incident with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in the driver’s seat is Covid-positive.

It is unknown whether Rowley, who contracted the virus earlier this year, has been tested.

The senior golf services co-ordinator was accidentally hit by the Prime Minister’s golf cart at the Magdalena Grand Golf Club in Lowlands.

General manager Vinod Bajaj and those who came into contact with the woman were tested for Covid-19 which returned negative results. The injured woman is now in quarantine.

Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in a statement to the Express yesterday confirmed an incident occurred last Friday at the golf clubhouse between 1.30 p.m. to 2 p.m. involving the senior golf services co-ordinator and Rowley’s golf cart.

“At the time of the incident, staff members who were sanitising and preparing the golf carts were attending to the Prime Minister’s golf cart and the incident occurred after the senior golf services co-ordinator delivered Gatorade to the Prime Minister’s golf cart,” the resort stated.

“Having delivered the Gatorade, the woman made her way back between the PM’s golf cart and another golf cart. However, during this time, the Prime Minister who was having trouble starting his golf cart was successful in doing so very suddenly. The cart moved forward making contact with the woman before the Prime Minister could have successfully braked to avoid contact,” it added.

Magdalena Grand said Rowley together with Bajaj, a member of the PM’s security detail and another golf employee, all provided immediate assistance to the woman at the time of the incident, ensuring that she was not injured and in any discomfort, contrary to what the woman told the Express—that the Prime Minister remained in his golf cart.

Contacted yesterday for a response to this, the woman said she told the Express the facts of the incident.

The Magdalena statement continued: “The Prime Minister expressed concern for the unfortunate incident. Mr Bajaj, in the presence of Dr Rowley, recommended to the woman that she seek medical attention at a hospital to ease any concerns.

“During the course of the said day, the Prime Minister did inquire after her welfare. Checks were so made to ascertain her well-being on October 22, 2021, October 23, 2021 and October 24, 2021.

“The woman’s responses on those three occasions was that she was doing fine and that there was no major injury such as a fracture. The resort’s director, HR, also spoke to her on October 24, 2021 to ensure that all was well with her.

“The Prime Minister’s Head of Security, Mr Applewhite, called on behalf of Dr Rowley on Tuesday to inquire the woman’s well-being.

“The management of Magdalena would like to state that it is the hotel’s standard policy to attend to all staff injuries that occur within the compound. In this case, the employee was provided with a care basket with medication from the resort.

“The resort’s management is therefore satisfied by the concern expressed by all parties during this unfortunate incident, and remains committed to seeking the health and welfare of all its employees.”

What Rowley said

Rowley on Wednesday confirmed an incident did occur.

He told the Express: “I was sitting in a golf cart which was parked behind another golf cart. The cart could not start and I was just sitting in it as the manager of Magdalena and staff were fussing with it and changing keys.

“In the meantime, a woman passed between the carts and came around my non-starting cart, to put Gatorade into my cart on the passenger side, because even though I was seated behind the wheel she could not access me or the cart because the driver side was blocked by a person who was reaching in to try and start the cart.

“Having delivered the Gatorade the woman was making her way back between the two carts when the effort to get the correct key succeeded, but nobody knew that until the cart responded by moving because it’s electric.

“The woman was short-cutting between the carts when mine finally responded by moving forward. I immediately stopped it by braking but not before it came into contact with the woman crossing in front my cart.

“Everybody was surprised. She fell, more like stumbled and fell. Everybody rushed to her. She got up and everybody enquired if she was okay. No cut, bruise or other harm other than the fall. I expressed my concern for her and apologised for the incident which also had the hotel manager assisting and apologising as she kept saying she was okay and was escorted away.

“This was 1.30 p.m. at the entrance to the clubhouse by the steps, and we were dealing with parked golf carts and one that moved unexpectedly.

“About an hour or so later while I was playing golf I heard from my lawyer that the woman was taken to the hospital, was checked out and cleared to go. So yes there was an incident by the entrance of the clubhouse. Nobody was ‘run over’ by a travelling golf cart as is being represented. Many persons were there and all witnessed the stumble and fall and everyone was concerned and rushed to assist immediately.”

He said once it was determined that all was well, and that there was no expressed or visible injury, “we all dispersed and proceeded with whatever followed.

“My group proceeded out of the clubhouse to the golf course. We only proceeded to leave her with the manager and staff, after it was determined that she was okay.

“Later on in the day I was contacted by my lawyer who advised me of the incident and that the lady had been to the hospital and all was determined to be okay with her.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Guard shot dead during robbery

Guard shot dead during robbery

A SECURITY officer protecting a cigarette delivery van was ambushed by six armed bandits and shot dead during a robbery in Valencia yesterday.

Police were able to catch two of the bandits and recover the van after they searched the area for ­several hours.

Delta takes third victim

Delta takes third victim

A third person has died from the Covid-19 Delta variant of concern.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the death in yesterday’s Covid-19 clinical update.

It also reported 34 more confirmed cases of the Delta variant, ten additional deaths due to the Covid-19 virus and 386 additional Covid-19 cases.

Vaccine hesitancy hotline gets nearly 100 calls in first week

Vaccine hesitancy hotline gets nearly 100 calls in first week

The vaccine hesitancy hotline is up and running and has already received around 100 calls from people seeking information about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Among the concerns being raised by callers are fears about the safety and side effects of the vaccines.

This was confirmed by president of the Dia­be­tes Association of Tri­­nidad and Tobago (DATT) Andrew Dhanoo.

Covid tests for Magdalena staff

Covid tests for Magdalena staff

Staff of the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort have been tested for Covid-19 and found to be negative.

The tests were done following the disclosure that a senior golf co-ordinator at the resort involved in a golf cart incident with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in the driver’s seat is Covid-positive.

+2
Did jealousy kill Devanand?

Did jealousy kill Devanand?

DEVANAND Soogrim’s nickname “Ochro” was a glimpse into his life as a nature-lover, his relish of the hectic and laborious lifestyle of the agriculture industry, and his passion for the land of his ancestors at Penal.

The nickname was probably given to him by other farmers/vendors and customers at the San Fernando and Debe market where, for most of his 53 years of life, he sold ochroes and a variety of vegetables.

Recommended for you