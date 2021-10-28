Covid tests for Magdalena staff

Staff of the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort have been tested for Covid-19 and found to be negative.
The tests were done following the disclosure that a senior golf co-ordinator at the resort involved in a golf cart incident with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in the driver’s seat is Covid-positive.
It is unknown whether Rowley, who contracted the virus earlier this year, has been tested.
The senior golf services co-ordinator was accidentally hit by the Prime Minister’s golf cart at the Magdalena Grand Golf Club in Lowlands.
General manager Vinod Bajaj and those who came into contact with the woman were tested for Covid-19 which returned negative results. The injured woman is now in quarantine.
Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in a statement to the Express yesterday confirmed an incident occurred last Friday at the golf clubhouse between 1.30 p.m. to 2 p.m. involving the senior golf services co-ordinator and Rowley’s golf cart.
“At the time of the incident, staff members who were sanitising and preparing the golf carts were attending to the Prime Minister’s golf cart and the incident occurred after the senior golf services co-ordinator delivered Gatorade to the Prime Minister’s golf cart,” the resort stated.
“Having delivered the Gatorade, the woman made her way back between the PM’s golf cart and another golf cart. However, during this time, the Prime Minister who was having trouble starting his golf cart was successful in doing so very suddenly. The cart moved forward making contact with the woman before the Prime Minister could have successfully braked to avoid contact,” it added.
Magdalena Grand said Rowley together with Bajaj, a member of the PM’s security detail and another golf employee, all provided immediate assistance to the woman at the time of the incident, ensuring that she was not injured and in any discomfort, contrary to what the woman told the Express—that the Prime Minister remained in his golf cart.
Contacted yesterday for a response to this, the woman said she told the Express the facts of the incident.
The Magdalena statement continued: “The Prime Minister expressed concern for the unfortunate incident. Mr Bajaj, in the presence of Dr Rowley, recommended to the woman that she seek medical attention at a hospital to ease any concerns.
“During the course of the said day, the Prime Minister did inquire after her welfare. Checks were so made to ascertain her well-being on October 22, 2021, October 23, 2021 and October 24, 2021.
“The woman’s responses on those three occasions was that she was doing fine and that there was no major injury such as a fracture. The resort’s director, HR, also spoke to her on October 24, 2021 to ensure that all was well with her.
“The Prime Minister’s Head of Security, Mr Applewhite, called on behalf of Dr Rowley on Tuesday to inquire the woman’s well-being.
“The management of Magdalena would like to state that it is the hotel’s standard policy to attend to all staff injuries that occur within the compound. In this case, the employee was provided with a care basket with medication from the resort.
“The resort’s management is therefore satisfied by the concern expressed by all parties during this unfortunate incident, and remains committed to seeking the health and welfare of all its employees.”
What Rowley said
Rowley on Wednesday confirmed an incident did occur.
He told the Express: “I was sitting in a golf cart which was parked behind another golf cart. The cart could not start and I was just sitting in it as the manager of Magdalena and staff were fussing with it and changing keys.
“In the meantime, a woman passed between the carts and came around my non-starting cart, to put Gatorade into my cart on the passenger side, because even though I was seated behind the wheel she could not access me or the cart because the driver side was blocked by a person who was reaching in to try and start the cart.
“Having delivered the Gatorade the woman was making her way back between the two carts when the effort to get the correct key succeeded, but nobody knew that until the cart responded by moving because it’s electric.
“The woman was short-cutting between the carts when mine finally responded by moving forward. I immediately stopped it by braking but not before it came into contact with the woman crossing in front my cart.
“Everybody was surprised. She fell, more like stumbled and fell. Everybody rushed to her. She got up and everybody enquired if she was okay. No cut, bruise or other harm other than the fall. I expressed my concern for her and apologised for the incident which also had the hotel manager assisting and apologising as she kept saying she was okay and was escorted away.
“This was 1.30 p.m. at the entrance to the clubhouse by the steps, and we were dealing with parked golf carts and one that moved unexpectedly.
“About an hour or so later while I was playing golf I heard from my lawyer that the woman was taken to the hospital, was checked out and cleared to go. So yes there was an incident by the entrance of the clubhouse. Nobody was ‘run over’ by a travelling golf cart as is being represented. Many persons were there and all witnessed the stumble and fall and everyone was concerned and rushed to assist immediately.”
He said once it was determined that all was well, and that there was no expressed or visible injury, “we all dispersed and proceeded with whatever followed.
“My group proceeded out of the clubhouse to the golf course. We only proceeded to leave her with the manager and staff, after it was determined that she was okay.
“Later on in the day I was contacted by my lawyer who advised me of the incident and that the lady had been to the hospital and all was determined to be okay with her.”