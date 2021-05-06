COVID TRAGEDY

A father and son died from the Covid-19 virus hours apart between Wednesday afternoon and yesterday morning.

But Premnath Ramkalawan, 66, and his son Mahindra Nigel Ramkalawan, 36, never saw the inside of a hospital.

When they tested positive two weeks ago, the two were asymptomatic (showing no symptoms) and therefore ordered to quarantine at home in Murray Trace, San Francique.

And this is where their condition rapidly deteriorated. Relatives claim paramedics failed to respond in time to take them for Intensive Care Unit treatment.

The nearest one was at the Au­gustus Long Hospital inPointe-a-Pierre, about 45 minutes away.

The son died first, shortly after noon on Wednesday.

His father died at 5 a.m. yesterday.

Relatives said Mahindra Nigel Ramkalawan was among several workers on an offshore platform to test positive for the virus in late April.

In an interview with the Express yesterday, his sister-in-law Verlenie Dass-Ramkalawan said following Mahindra’s Co­vid-positive results, the family tested and was placed in mandatory quarantine.

“Then my father-in-law and other family members tested positive and were placed in home isolation. Medical practitioners said they were not required to be taken to a facility for treatment,” she said.

On Tuesday, however, Mahindra began complaining of shortness of breath and paramedics were contacted.

“That was when the nightmare began. After a runaround for seve­ral hours to get an ambulance, one came to the house and checked on Nigel. The paramedics said he did not require treatment at a facility.

“But just to be safe, we went and bought an oxygen tank and mask for him during the night. All this time, his father was good, no problems,” she said.

‘I gone’

The following day, Dass-Ramka­lawan said her brother-in-law’s condition worsened. “In the morning, he seemed okay. But as the afternoon progressed, he started having severe shortness of breath. I began calling for the ambulance again.

“This time, I had three phones in my hands calling at the same time. He was having difficulty saying a complete sentence and then to say a word. It was really bad,” she said.

Three hours later, she said, an ambulance arrived, but Mahindra was unable to speak.

Paramedics performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) but there was no response.

“Then he opened his eyes for a sec and looked at his parents and his brother and whispered, ‘I gone’, and that was it. He was pronounced dead at the Siparia Health Facility on Wednesday afternoon,” she said.

Dass-Ramkalawan said her family was devastated and stayed up that night comforting each other.

“I sat with my father-in-law and mother-in-law in the living room and we had a cup of tea around 2 a.m. Then we deci­ded to go to bed. And within 30 minutes, my mother-in-law came into my room and said call the ambulance because my father-in-law was not doing well,” she said.

Dass-Ramkalawan des­cribed her experience contacting the paramedics as “a horror story”.

“It was the same thing again. Three phones calling at the same time, no answer. My father-in-law was the same as his son. He couldn’t breathe. He couldn’t complete a sentence. When I finally got through to the number, I was told “there are other Covid patients and you have to wait”.

“And when the ambulance did not come in an hour, we placed him in our van and drove to Siparia Health Facility,” she said.

The elder Ramkalawan was pronounced dead around 5 a.m. yesterday. The ambulance arrived at the family’s house around 6 a.m.

Dass-Ramkalawan said her family had witnessed the country’s health system fail twice and called on the Government to “get their act together”.

She said it was disappointing that more than a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities are yet to have a proper system in place for victims.

“You are not in control. You come on the television and tell citizens that you have this virus under control, you don’t. Covid-19 is spiralling out of control and you are losing. Do not mislead the country. Don’t tell me after one year, a dying Covid patient still cannot get an ambulance,” she said.

And in tears, Dass-Ramkalawan pleaded with citizens to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from Covid-19.

“Covid-19 is real. Stop saying ‘God is a Trini’ and wake up. Follow the protocols, wear your masks correctly. Stop complaining about lockdown and restrictions.

“You don’t know what it feels like to stand helplessly and watch the people who you love struggling to breathe and then lose the ability to breathe in front of your eyes. There is nothing you can do,” she said.

SWRHA confirms deaths

In a statement yesterday, the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) said it was aware of the specific incident “and commiserate with the relatives of the deceased patients”.

The authority also responded to a claim made on social media that the Ramkalawan family was advised by the health experts to use a Ventolin inhaler, which is used to prevent and treat wheezing and shortness of breath caused by breathing problems.

The SWRHA said, “After investigation, the authority confirms the absence of a conversation in which SWRHA health officials directed the use of a Ventolin inhaler. Additionally, the SWRHA will continue to liaise with our service providers (the paramedics) to obtain more information to better understand the circumstances.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
COVID TRAGEDY

COVID TRAGEDY

A father and son died from the Covid-19 virus hours apart between Wednesday afternoon and yesterday morning.

But Premnath Ramkalawan, 66, and his son Mahindra Nigel Ramkalawan, 36, never saw the inside of a hospital.

MP: Tunapuna market properly sanitised

MP: Tunapuna market properly sanitised

Member of Parliament for Tunapuna Esmond Forde is assuring that the Tunapuna market as well as the Unemployment Relief Office (URP) where Balnarine “Balo” Bennie worked have been properly sanitised.

Bennie, a well-known Tunapuna resident, died on Monday due to Covid-19 complications.

Covid-19 positive male nurse dies

Covid-19 positive male nurse dies

Covid-19-positive nurse Trevor Cruickshank died at hospital on Tuesday.

Cruickshank was one of six Covid-19-positive people who passed away on that day.

He was a patient at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

The nurse was in his 70s and worked as a nurse for over 40 years. During his career, he worked at several local hospitals, the Express was told.

‘No oxygen shortage’

‘No oxygen shortage’

The public health system is “more than adequately stocked with oxygen supplies”, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

It said in a statement, it was responding to “numerous requests for information” on the question of oxygen for patients in hospital.

This followed reports on social media of a possible oxygen shortage in the healthcare system amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

+2
The arsonist/murderer who escaped justice

The arsonist/murderer who escaped justice

THIS Mother’s Day, like every day for the past five years, Ann Marie Jacob will wake up and think about her grandchildren Keimel and Kylah.

Ann Marie will remember that Keimel, four, loved her cooking of dasheen bush and rice; and that Kylah, ten months old, enjoyed standing on her plump legs and calling out and waving to her grandparents.