A second experimental Covid-19 vaccine—this one from Moderna Inc—yielded extraordinarily strong early results yesterday, another badly needed dose of hope as the pandemic enters a terrible new phase.
Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5 per cent effective, according to preliminary data from an ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc announced its own vaccine looked 90 per cent effective—news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the US.
The results are “truly striking”, said Dr Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top infectious-diseases expert. “The vaccines that we’re talking about, and vaccines to come, are really the light at the end of the tunnel.”
A vaccine can’t come fast enough, as virus cases topped 11 million in the US over the weekend—one million of them recorded in just the past week—and governors and mayors are ratcheting up restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving. The outbreak has killed more than 1.3 million people worldwide, over 246,000 of them in the US.
Stocks rallied on Wall Street and elsewhere around the world on rising hopes that the global economy could start returning to normal in the coming months. Moderna was up 7.5 per cent in the morning, while companies that have benefited from the stay-at-home economy were down, including Zoom, Peloton and Netflix.
Both vaccines require two shots, given several weeks apart. US officials said they hope to have about 20 million Moderna doses and another 20 million of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to use in late December.
Dr Stephen Hoge, Moderna’s president, welcomed the “really important milestone” but said having similar results from two different companies is what’s most reassuring.
“That should give us all hope that actually a vaccine is going to be able to stop this pandemic and hopefully get us back to our lives,” Hoge told The Associated Press. He added: “It won’t be Moderna alone that solves this problem. It’s going to require many vaccines” to meet the global demand.
If the Food and Drug Administration allows emergency use of Moderna’s or Pfizer’s candidate, there will be limited, rationed supplies before the end of the year.
Exactly who is first in line has yet to be decided. But Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the hope is that enough doses are available by the end of January to vaccinate adults over 65, who are at the highest risk from the coronavirus, and health care workers. Fauci said it may take until spring or summer before anyone who is not high risk and wants a shot can get one.
The National Institutes of Health helped create the vaccine Moderna is manufacturing, and NIH’s director, Dr Francis Collins, said the exciting news from two companies “gives us a lot of confidence that we’re on the path towards having effective vaccines”.
But “we’re also at this really dark time”, he warned, saying people can’t let down their guard during the months it will take for doses of any vaccines cleared by the FDA to start reaching a large share of the population.
Moderna’s vaccine is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real thing or a dummy shot.Earlier this year, Fauci said he would be happy with a Covid-19 vaccine that was 60 per cent effective.
| A new vaccine technology
• Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines have similar results because they use the same technique to activate the body’s immune system.
• The vaccines deliver messenger RNA, or mRNA, which is a genetic recipe for making the spikes that sit atop the coronavirus.
• Once injected, the body’s immune system makes antibodies to the spikes. If a vaccinated person is later exposed to the coronavirus, those antibodies should stand at the ready to attack the virus.
No vaccine currently on the market uses mRNA.
• “There has always been scepticism about mRNA— it’s brand new and would it work?” Dr Anthony Fauci said. “What we saw in the trials is there was no real safety concern, and the efficacy is quite impressive. We saw nearly identical results [with Pfizer and Moderna] and it almost really validates the mRNA platform.”
• Research on mRNA began many years before the current pandemic. Fauci’s agency, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has collaborated with Moderna on the development of its vaccine.
• Both vaccines are given in two doses several weeks apart.
Practical advantages
of Moderna’s vaccine
• While the two vaccines appear to have very similar safety and efficacy profiles, Moderna’s vaccine has a significant practical advantage over Pfizer’s.
• Pfizer’s vaccine has to be kept at minus 75 degrees Celsius. No other vaccine in the US needs to be kept that cold, and doctors’ offices and pharmacies do not have freezers that go that low.
• Moderna’s vaccine can be kept at minus 20 degrees Celsius. Other vaccines, such as the one against chickenpox, need to be kept at that temperature.
• That means Moderna’s vaccine can be kept in “a readily available freezer that is available in most doctors’ offices and pharmacies,” Zacks said. “We leverage infrastructure that already exists for other marketed vaccines.”
• Another advantage of Moderna’s vaccine is that it can be kept for 30 days in the refrigerator, the company announced Monday. Pfizer’s vaccine can last only five days in the refrigerator.
