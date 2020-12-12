Covid vaccine free for all living in T&T

Terrence Deyalsingh___new_use

Health Minister: Terrence Deyalsingh

Covid-19 vaccines will be distributed to all citizens and non-nationals in Trinidad and Tobago, says Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

“Any human being in Trini­dad and Tobago may be offered the vaccine free of charge, whether you are a citizen, a national, a Caricom national, a migrant, a diplomat, any human being in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.

The minister was responding to a question at the ministry’s virtual news conference on Covid-19 yesterday.

He said in June 2019, Cabinet agreed to the provision of health care to non-nationals in Trinidad and Tobago.

He said this medical care pertains to emergency situations, immunisation and treatment of communicable diseases such as HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and other high-risk infectious diseases.

He said under the COVAX facility, Trini­dad and Tobago will be receiving vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

However, he said to date, no vaccine has been approved by WHO.

Deyalsingh noted the Pfizer vaccine was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the US, and the United Kingdom and Canada are also taking this approach.

With respect to flu vaccines, Deyalsingh said a total of 50,137 flu vaccines have been administered to people in T&T.

He said because there have been no flu deaths and minimal hospitalisations, people have dropped their guard as to the need for the flu vaccine.

The minister noted that flu numbers are down because of Covid-19 protocols such as hand-washing and mask wearing, but he urged people to still get their flu vaccines.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
FORCED TO FLEE

FORCED TO FLEE

The family of teenager Ashanti Riley is being forced to flee their home following her murder.

Ashanti’s aunt, Lisa Riley, said yesterday the family intends to move out of the San Juan community soon. “We would not stay at this residence. We have to uproot ourselves again and move, but we are definitely moving,” she said.

Ashanti’s family had only moved to Sunshine Avenue two months ago before tragedy struck.

Family and friends of the murdered 18-year-old also vowed yesterday that her death will not be in vain, as they gathered for “Drive for Justice”, a motorcade in a show of solidarity for Ashanti and other women who have been victims of violent crimes.

Ashanti went missing on November 29. Her body was found in a river off Upper La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz, on December 4.

$88M HELICOPTER LAWSUIT

$88M HELICOPTER LAWSUIT

AN Irish company is seeking close to US$13 million ($88 million) in compensation from the Trinidad and Tobago government for breach of contract for a helicopter under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar regime in 2014.

If pre-judgment and post-judgment interest are added, the figure could skyrocket to $100 million should the court rule in favour of Vertical Aviation LLC.

It’s all about control

It’s all about control

These are just some of the sentiments voiced within the past week by several women’s organisations and individuals of Trinidad and Tobago following the brutal murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley.

Replacing the SEA: a solution

Replacing the SEA: a solution

The following statement has been endorsed by Dr Ryan Allard, John Arnold, Shaun Biggart-Hutchinson, Laureen

Burris-Phillip, Winston Dillon, Reginald Dumas, Dr Ralph Henry, Dr Vanus James, Dr Winford James, Raphael Jones, Kenneth Lewis, Prof Theodore Lewis, Dr Godfrey Martin, Prof James Millette, Joann Neaves, Aiyegoro Ome, Mervyn O’Neil, Reginald Phillips, Rodney Piggott, Zena Ramatali, Anselm Richards, Latoyaa Roberts, Gladstone Solomon and Maureen Taylor-Ryan.

Covid vaccine free for all living in T&T

Covid vaccine free for all living in T&T

Covid-19 vaccines will be distributed to all citizens and non-nationals in Trinidad and Tobago, says Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

“Any human being in Trini­dad and Tobago may be offered the vaccine free of charge, whether you are a citizen, a national, a Caricom national, a migrant, a diplomat, any human being in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.