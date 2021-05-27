Covid victim remembered as ‘gentle giant’ at funeral

Covid-19 victim Dr Shival Sieunarine was yesterday remembered at his funeral service as a gentle giant.
Sieunarine, 33, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope, on May 8.
He was said to have rapidly deteriorated after experiencing respiratory distress. He did not work at the EWMSC. However, his passing was confirmed by the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive, Davlin Thomas.
In a past interview with the Express, Thomas said Sieunarine’s death was a reminder that Covid-19 is real and can affect anyone.
Over 370 people yesterday joined the virtual Hindu final rites while scores, including those from the medical field, expressed condolences to Sieunarine’s family.
His body, which was placed in a coffin with a glass cover, was decked in red and gold-coloured Indian wear.
In delivering the eulogy, Shival’s father, Neval Sieunarine, said the doctor fervently believed that service to man was service to God.
He related his son’s life to the five basic human senses. To the sense of touch, he said Shival would have touched lives both literally and figuratively. “Listening to and speaking with so many of you, I realise that Shival had a lot of best friends. Someone would call me to say he was Shival’s best friend; and five minutes after, another person would call to say she was Shival’s best friend; and I wondered, well, how many best friends Shival had? But what this shows is that he considered everyone as his best friend, which I am sure all of us would consider quite remarkable,” he said.
Burdens and triumphs
In terms of sight, he said Shival had a vision toward humanity and added, “It is his genuine and generous demeanour that has resulted in the unanimous description of a gentle giant across social and all other media platforms.”
Sieunarine also said his son heard the joy and pain of patients, burdens and triumphs of family and friends and the words and songs of the Lord, with his infinite devotion to the divine.
He said Shival, a vegetarian, was disciplined in the senses of smell and taste as it related to food, adding that the time Shival spent with others added “to another element of Shival’s taste not just for food, but also for people as well”.
He thanked his son, a former Hillview College and University of the West Indies student, for “the honour and privilege” of being his father. “For all of the opportunities to share in his life experiences and, even in his passing, for the greatest lesson that I would have received, and hopeful for others as well which is not just a renewed appreciation for life, but also how to live that very life,” he said.
Mere days after Shival’s death, Dr Maniram Rampaul of Rio Claro died at the Couva Hospital, where he was hospitalised after falling ill from Covid.
In the face of lack of official information, the Express recorded Rampaul as the second doctor in this country to die from Covid-19.