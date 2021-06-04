Covid victim with mild symptoms dies at home

A 72-year-old man collapsed and died at his apartment in Marabella last week Saturday.
Patrick Padilla, of Taylor Street, was Covid-positive but he was not aware as he had no symptoms, except a dry cough, and did not seek medical attention.
Padilla’s relatives were informed that his body was swabbed and tested positive on Tuesday, four days after his death.
His 16-year-old son is now in isolation.
The teenager had moved in with his elderly father last month, after the state of emergency was declared.
The teenager’s mother lives in Hardbargain, Williamsville.
In an interview with the Express on Thursday, Tulip Lewis-Mason said Padilla began coughing two weeks ago. He did not visit a medical facility to be tested for Covid-19.
“My son decided to go by his father when the state of emergency was announced because he did not want to leave him alone. He told me his dad was coughing and two days before he passed he was having shortness of breath but nothing severe. However, on Saturday, his dad collapsed and he was not waking up when my son was lifting him,” she said.
Padilla was pronounced dead at the scene.
“When I got there the police said we were not allowed to go in because we don’t know if he had Covid-19. The body was removed to San Fernando mortuary,” she said.
On Tuesday, the family was informed that Padilla was Covid-positive and that alternative arrangements would have to be made for his burial.
The death certificate listed the cause of death as acute respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia, Covid-19 positive.
Lewis-Mason said her son, Tyrique, was now in isolation at his father’s apartment, alone. He is yet to be tested.
“My son was not allowed to leave the apartment so he has not been tested. I called the Covid hotline numerous times since Tuesday. I finally got through on Wednesday and I am being told that they are short-staffed and that I should take my son for testing. I have co-morbidities and I am also fearful for my life. Also, I have no vehicle and no one will be willing to take a suspected Covid patient in their vehicle. I cannot understand why someone cannot go there and swab him,” she said.
Lewis-Mason said she has been dropping off food and other items for her son at the front gate.
“But he is a child and I cannot rest knowing he is inside that house by himself. He is alone and afraid,” she said.
The mother is pleading with the authorities to intervene and get her son tested immediately.
“The minister is coming on television and saying they have everything under control but it really isn’t. A simple thing as a test for a child. Why can’t someone come and swab him and let us get the results so we will be comfortable. As long as he gets a negative result he will come back and stay with me,” she said.
Lewis-Mason said her son was coughing and she was fearful that he, too, will succumb to the deadly virus.
Padilla, she said, suffered with asthma and other ailments.
He was laid to rest following a brief funeral service yesterday.
The Express contacted the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) on Lewis-Mason’s request.
However, SWRHA corporate communications manager Kevon Gervais said that swabbing for Covid-19 is only done at a medical facility.