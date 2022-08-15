Covid warning for T&T

AS the Covid-19 hospitalisation is increasing weekly, Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) president Richie Sookhai urged citizens to be cautious and follow the Ministry of Health’s protocol guidelines.
Sookhai made the comment while speaking at the chamber’s first annual free health fair, over the weekend at the Xtra Plaza car park, Endeavour.
He said if the numbers get out of hand this country could face another lockdown.
“Our economy as it is cannot handle another lockdown. We know that the Covid numbers are going up and necessary precautions must be taken, especially when attending large events. We must remember the entertainment industry, in particular, suffered a tremendous blow and might not survive another lockdown, so everyone must be responsible outdoors,” Sookhai stressed.
Also speaking at the event was the Ministry of Health’s Principal Medical Officer (PMO) Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, who also reiterated her call for the public to exercise personal, social and civic responsibility.
“I would have indicated one week earlier that this increase started from July 29 and it’s consistent, with this morning with us having 198 patients at step-down facilities and hospitals and a rolling average of just under 200. Now we have reached the phase where the Government has reopened the economy and restrictions have been lifted,” Abdool-Richards said.
Commenting on the chamber’s initiative on hosting its first health she said it was commendable that it took this step ahead of several other chambers in the country and launched the first on-site health fair since the reopening of the economy.
Abdool-Richards also said the lessons coming out of the pandemic were that physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health “are tied, inextricably and directly to financial health”.
“Secondly, the value and gift of partnerships across all sectors of society (government, private, civil service and non-profit sectors) and finally finding opportunity in adversity,” she added.
Sookhai indicated that the idea of the health fair was created and executed to help citizens get expert advice on how to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and live a healthy lifestyle.
“In the heights of the pandemic, we heard that many fatalities were caused by comorbidities. This first, annual health fair is our way of giving back to the community of Chaguanas and, by extension, Trinidad and Tobago,” the chamber head remarked.