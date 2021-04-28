Covid won’t stop SEA

This year’s Secondary Entrance Examination (SEA) will not be postponed, the Ministry of Education confirmed yesterday.
In a statement, the ministry noted that the exam will be held on Thursday, June 10 as originally set.
The ministry said, in arriving at the decision, it consulted with key stakeholders, including the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), principals, teachers, parents and pupils.
“While the prevailing view is that students would benefit from a few weeks of face-to-face preparation before the examination, and consideration was given to postponement to possibly facilitate this, the fact is that there is no certainty of that becoming a reality, even if the examination were to be postponed,” the ministry stated.
The ministry said it was mindful of the lessons learned from the conduct and administration of the SEA in 2020, where the best efforts to provide face-to-face preparation sessions for students were aborted due to the continued spread of Covid-19.
“In the midst of the pandemic, and in very uncertain times, the Ministry of Education continues to collaborate closely with the Ministry of Health and other public sector agencies to ensure the safety and protection of our students, and to provide a safe and secure environment for the conduct of examinations,” it stated.
Results from the SEA are expected to be released mid-August to facilitate the placement of pupils into secondary schools for the start of the September term, the ministry said.