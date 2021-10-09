Almost 2,000 “dead” people were issued social support cheques by the Ministry of Social Development, some as recently as August 2021.
And a “large number of grant recipients” are living abroad and therefore are supposed to be ineligible for welfare support from the State.
This was revealed by Minister of Social Development Donna Cox in her budget contribution in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday.
The minister reported a sharp increase in fraudulent activity, much of it relating to the fraudulent encashment of Senior Citizens’ Pension cheques.
“The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services’ database was triangulated against data from the Elections and Boundaries (Commission) and Death Registry of the Register General Department and found that 1,955 people to whom cheques were issued as recently as August 2021 were confirmed dead.
“Madam Speaker, some of the disability and pension cheques belonging to those 1,955 individuals are being cashed, the most significant, 81 per cent (of those cashed), being Senior Citizens’ Pension cheques,” she said.
Cox said a further 3,902 grants were identified for investigation.
She said this represented a marked increase in fraudulent activities across all grants, and 165 cases were under review by the Fraud Squad.
“A large number of grant recipients are residing abroad and are ineligible for support from the State. However, many are attempting to defraud this good country through amendments that I heard were made under the UNC administration to receive social support when they do not qualify,” Cox said.
“These individuals live outside of the country and do not meet the residential eligibility, (but) are making claims for social support. We are aware of this and a heightened sense of vigilance now abounds.”
Cox said in the last 12 months there had been an astounding increase in the number of clients affected by malicious, subculture behaviour.
“In this period, there was a 241-per cent increase in the number of reports to the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service), with the majority of cases (151 per cent of the 241 per cent increase) involving Senior Citizens’ Pension,” she noted.
“While on one hand the Government is taking care of its senior citizens and adequately providing for them, there are others in society who see this as an opportunity to enrich themselves at the expense of our older persons.
“Rest assured, Madam Speaker, and I want every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago to know that every effort is being made to ensure that the nation’s resources, intended to support the vulnerable, will reach them and that any and all nefarious activity will be halted, investigated and where possible prosecuted,” Cox said.
She said 68 such cases had engaged the attention of the TTPS.
New unit to deter fraudsters
Cox said the ministry continues to protect the most vulnerable in the population.
“As part of the thrust to reduce fraudulent conversion of pensioners’ cheques, the ministry will streamline its efforts to make direct payments into our clients’ bank accounts,” she said.
This initiative aims to bring the remaining 63,000 individuals, or 61 per cent of the pensioners, into the direct deposit system.
Cox said in light of the increase in fraudulent activity, the need for an internal investigation and compliance unit was also clear.
She said the ministry had received approval to proceed with this unit and intends to implement it by the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
This would have several benefits, including reducing the bottlenecks and delays caused by protracted investigations which cause increased hardship for the ministry’s clients; acting as a deterrent to fraudsters; promote confidence in the system of payments for over 18 grants; creating efficiency in public expenditure; and enhancing and expediting the problem-solving capability and capacity of the ministry.
Register of vulnerable people
Noting one MP described the budget as a “biscuit-and-cheese” package, Cox said there was nothing wrong with biscuit and cheese.
“I eat bread and cheese,” she said, adding: “Trinbagonians knew what was a biscuit-and-cheese breakfast and dinner.”
She added there was nothing wrong with pigtail either, which is used to flavour callaloo or to add to breadfruit oil down, or that now barbecue pigtail had become a delicacy.
Cox said the ministry was pursuing the development of a National (electronic) Register of Vulnerable Persons, which was essential in the strategy to address poverty and vulnerability in T&T.
The ministry intends to build the registry in the first half of fiscal 2022, with the support of other social protection agencies and The University of the West Indies (The UWI).
The ministry will also have a grandparents-raising-grandchildren programme, recognising the increasing vulnerability of grandparents in this role.
She said the ministry in 2021 had also inducted widows as a recognised vulnerable group.
Cox said the Food Support Programme, also known as the Food Card or Debit Card programme, provided food support to 31,547 people at a cost of $173,551,740 as at September 30.
She said as at September 30, a total of $5.49 million was spent to assist 1,057 clients with household items and $407,150 for rental assistance, while $335.69 million was expended on public assistance grants for 18,938 people while 109,004 people received Senior Citizens’ Pension totalling $353.2 million.
She said during fiscal 2021, 664 new clients were approved for pension.
Referring to disability assistance grants and disability grant for minors, Cox said as of September, 22,933 people received grants amounting to $575.2 million, and 2,611 accessed the disability assistance grants for minors, amounting to $49.8 million.
Covid support
Cox said in terms of Covid support, the Government, in Phase 1, spent $347 million on about 178,000 individuals and families who required food, rental and income support.
She said on June 10 the Income Support Grant Phase 2 project was opened to receive applicants using the ministry’s online application platform, and a total of 1,158 applicants were processed as of September 30, at a cost of just over $3 million.
There was also food support for vulnerable people through faith-based organisations, she said.
She said during May to August 2021, Government, through Namdevco, delivered market boxes valued at $581 each to 139,906 families, totalling $81.3 million.
She added the ministry recently partnered with Parts World, Angostura and the Maritime Financial Group to assist some people in need—for example, the provision of hampers to people in quarantine.