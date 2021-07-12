Cox leads RESCUE MISSION

As promised, Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Donna Cox, led a team to the home of a Longdenville family whose life of misery was featured in the Express yesterday in a front page story headlined “Trapped in Poverty”.
The minister delivered hampers of market produce and promised to get all Government agencies involved to help the family rebuild their lives.
Cox was responding to the story of Kissoondai “Camini” Jagessar, a 42-year-old mother living in a two-bedroom shack with her unemployed husband and eight children. The children have no birth certificates and have never attended school. The eldest of the children, who is 21 years old, lives next door in a one-bedroom shack with her husband and baby. Of the nine children, she is the only one with a birth certificate.
In an interview with the Express last evening, Cox said she was saddened by the conditions in which the young children lived.
“I want to say thank you to the Express for bringing this to my attention. We sent groceries to the family on Sunday but after I learned of the condition in which they lived I decided to visit myself. This situation needs a whole Government approach, not just social development,” she said.
Cox said the family had attempted to apply to the Land Settlement Agency (LSA) for land to build a home but that application was incomplete. “I noticed that they need more space and the family has an incomplete application. I took photographs of this which will be submitted to LSA,” she said.
The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs will assist with the birth certificates and identification cards. Then, Cox said the Ministry of Education will be asked to intervene as the children will need to be enrolled in schools.
Cox ‘touched’ by plight
Family Planning will provide counselling to the mother and her children, she said.
Cox said social services will also assist in providing a refrigerator and stove for the family.
“We are here to provide counselling to the family. We don’t expect them to do this on their own. We will need to walk them through this. And that is what we intend to do,” she said.
Cox called on citizens to go back to the days when neighbours looked out for one another. “We need to go back to that time when the village would look out for one another. If you see your neighbour struggling try to help. Report it to someone in authority because we would not always know what is happening,” she said.
Responding to the minister’s promises, Jagessar said she was thankful. “I am really surprised the minister came here herself. I am happy we are getting help. I am thankful to everyone,” she said.
Cox said the mother’s story had “touched” her and she wanted to get involved in helping the family.