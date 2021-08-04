Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox has assured that the ministry will continue to assist the Rodriguez family, following a fire that claimed the lives of three children and destroyed the family’s home last week Monday.
The three children—Ezekiel Burke, 17, Faith Burke, six, and Kayden Burke—died in the blaze, while two other daughters, aged 13 and 15, escaped.
The ministry has been assisting the family since the tragic incident.
Cox, along with Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland and National Self-Help (NSDP) Commission Ltd chief executive Elroy Julien, visited the children’s grandmother, Linda Rodriguez, yesterday following a request for further assistance.
In a statement, the ministry said the children’s mother, Jenille Rodriguez, and her two surviving daughters have been staying with her mother, and the ministry has been trying as much as possible to “bring ease and comfort to the family”.
“We also understand that Ms Linda Rodriquez applied for assistance under the National Self-Help Programme and therefore I want to thank the CEO Mr Elroy Julien for attending (yesterday), as we work collaboratively try to assist the family,” Cox stated.
Cox said the visit forms part of the Government’s agenda toward adopting a whole-of-government approach to rendering assistance to families in need of assistance.
Last week, Cox said the family had accepted an “emergency use” Housing Development Corporation (HDC) townhouse at Vieux Fort in St James.
Cox said plans are under way to prepare the HDC home for the family to be able to move in.
Cox also presented the family with two food hampers during her visit yesterday, while NSDP director Patricia De Leon-Henry obtained relevant information on the household situation.
The ministry said information on its Sowing Empowerment through Entrepreneurial Development (SEED) programme was also given to Linda Rodriquez’s two sons, who are both currently unemployed but possess skills in masonry and electrical installation.
“The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services remains committed to its mandate of helping, empowering and transforming the lives of all persons, particularly those who are most in need,” the ministry stated.
The siblings will be laid to rest tomorrow, following a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Church on the Rock, Morvant. —CH