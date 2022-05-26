As trade unions gear up to hit the streets tomorrow in protest of the two per cent wage increase offer over an eight-year period, Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial has announced that negotiations are to continue with the public sector unions next month.
Last Thursday, the CPO’s counter-proposal to trade unions offered no increase for the period 2014-2017, one per cent for 2018, no further increase for the period 2019-2020, and one per cent for the 2021 period. That amounts to a two per cent increase over eight years.
This offer has incensed the unions, along with their membership, and tomorrow they have planned a protest starting from Memorial Park and ending at the Ministry of Finance building, located in the Twin Towers, Independence Square, Port of Spain.
In a media release yesterday, Dindial said he indicated to the representing unions last week that dates will be identified to continue discussions as follows:
• Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association—June 10
• Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service Associations— June 13
• Daily Rated Unions— June 15
• Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association—June 17
• Public Services Association—June 21
• Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service Associations —June 24.
According to Dindial, all associations/unions in receipt of an offer indicated they will respond in writing by tomorrow.
“The feedback from the associations/unions is not only on the recent salary percentages offered but the number of adjustments deemed as priority areas and supported by the CPO. These allowances include house, meals, travelling, uniforms, clothing, laundry, duty, motor vehicle tax exemption, and the introduction of several new allowances,” the CPO said.
He is also reminding the public that public sector negotiations remain an ongoing process.