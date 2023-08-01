International cooperation with the United States on diplomatic and crime-fighting channels are making a dent on the crackdown of illegal guns entering this country, says National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
Last week, the United States Embassy in T&T disclosed that two Trinidadian men were sentenced to jail for smuggling guns to Trinidad.
The Embassy stated that US District Judge Steven D Merryday sentenced Tevin O’Brian Oliver (30, Homestead) and Jameal Kaia Phillip (31, Trinidad and Tobago) each to four years and nine months in federal prison.
They pleaded guilty on April 11, 2023. Their sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiring to smuggle goods from the United States.
Oliver and Phillip were part of a ring that unlawfully exported firearms, firearms components (including upper/lower receivers and gun parts kits), and related items from Florida to Trinidad and Tobago between 2019 and 2022.
The firearms, which included pistols and long rifles and related equipment, were concealed within boxing/fight equipment, speakers, and other household items to avoid detection by law enforcement and customs authorities.
On or about April 7, 2021, Oliver shipped a package concealing and containing various firearms and related equipment, including a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol, a SAR Arms SAR-9 9mm pistol, a Taurus G3 9mm pistol, and a Ruger Security-9 9mm pistol, from Miami to Trinidad and Tobago.
Authorities in Trinidad seized those firearms and other related items that had been concealed in the shipment at Piarco International Airport on or about April 22, 2021.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Hinds said prosecutions and the focused work of the US authorities in the region are as a result of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and other regional leaders meeting with the US leadership from President Joe Biden to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Hinds said more arrests can be expected as US authorities are on the ground in T&T working with law enforcement.
“Several US agencies are on the ground conducting training and assisting us in completing investigations. That is to say, to trace from their manufacturers right on up to the shooter or the user on the ground in Trinidad and Tobago, and with our tracing capacity which we have relatively recently developed, as well as our own ballistic capacity and our recording of these and the sharing of it with the rest of the Caribbean through the recently formed Caricom Gang Intelligence Unit, we are making serious progress in terms of that tracing,” said Hinds.
“You will see more operations leading to arrests and charges of the people to whom it was intended in Trinidad. As a matter of fact, we have been arresting people in Trinidad and Tobago on an ongoing basis to whom these things are directed. We don’t get all because they are very skilful, but we are detecting the business and we are monitoring them,” he added.
Hinds said 85 per cent of what happens is not disclosed to the public, but he can share that this country has “beefed up” its transnational organised crime capacity within recent times and they are on the job.
The United States, within recent times, is more sensitised as to the impact of the illegal guns from the US into the region, he said.
“I saw in Blinken’s eyes and his team’s eyes and their tones that they genuinely empathised, understood, the unplanned and unwitting role the United States gun manufacturers and the laws of the US as it relates to guns, the sale, the distribution.
They understood how it was impacting us in the regional in a real sense,” he said.
Hinds said there will be more successes in gun crackdown.
He noted that the US has made it a federal crime to move guns from state to state and export them to the Caribbean region.
“We have found a lot of guns bought in (US) states and sold quite easily and moved across states. They have now created a federal offence out of that so what you are seeing is the results of stringent measures being imposed by the United States in support of what we are trying to achieve here and these guys got caught in that trafficking network as a result of it so I am more than happy. I expect that once persons continue to behave like these guys did then we will see more prosecutions in the United States dealt with in courts in the US,” he said.
Last week the Attorney General’s Office issued a release stating that it had lent support to the US Department of Justice, through collaboration with US Homeland Security Investigations, to provide a Victim
Impact Statement for an ongoing criminal matter regarding the smuggling of firearms.
The AG noted the commended the Police Commissioner’s swiftness in furnishing a signed copy of the Statement to the US Department of Justice, which ultimately led to the prosecution of Oliver and Philip.