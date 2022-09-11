CRACKDOWN ON ORGANISED CRIME

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) intends to place a heavier focus on dismantling organised crime in this country.
Speaking with the Sunday Express last week, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said that over the next few months, improvements will be brought to the TTPS’ investigative capacity, capabilities, and methodologies, all with the direct intent of pulling apart organised crime and making this country a safer place.
He noted that recently, 24 senior police officers had received training from American law enforcement agencies to better track how illegal firearms are brought into the country and how they are distributed among various gangs and criminal elements.
“So right now, we are changing the focus a bit. It’s not just about taking guns off the streets and holding persons who are in possession of said firearms or ammunition. It’s about finding linkages to the weapons seized, to the persons holding them, and to the persons who would have brought them in.
“To this end we are using DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) technology to examine weapons found, keep a record of all evidence we find, and then utilise that later to find linkages with other persons who would be subsequently detained.
“We will be incorporating this along with a more focused approach on utilising forensics, as well as the CCTV (closed-circuit television) technology available to us, as well as various other bits of technology such as body cameras and vehicle cameras. All with the purpose of ensuring that linkages will be found between all aspects of firearm usage.
“So the aim is to make a positive dent in these operations and hope that they will impact with a reduction of homicides because about 80 per cent of all murders are committed via the use of firearms. And now, multiple persons are dying due to the type of firearms being brought in. So this is a priority for the TTPS,” Jacob said.
He noted that once the training of the 24 senior officers was completed, they were expected to share this experience and knowledge with other officials in the Police Service.
Informant fund
to be increased
Furthermore, Jacob said the TTPS would be increasing its “informant fund” to help get key intelligence from active gang members or criminal elements who wish to take the necessary steps back to a law-abiding life, by giving intelligence that would bring down nefarious organisations and activities.
He explained that this was a system that was already in place, however, it was being streamlined and centralised.
“Information is critical to policing, and while we will continue to urge for law-abiding citizens to work with the TTPS and give key intelligence via 555 or 800-TIPS, or even the TTPS App, we have to acknowledge that there are persons in the criminal arena who may want to leave that aspect of their lives, but hold vital bits of intelligence that they can utilise to barter, if you will, for their safe reintroduction into law-abiding life.
“So now we can have these informants work with our officers, and because the system is now decentralised, the relevant investigators can now submit requests for payment. Before, an officer, despite his unit, would have to reach out to the senior officer of a particular area that he would have met his informant in for requests for payment.
“This process would have taken about three to four months, if not more. And because of this length of time, many informants would get anxious and even change their minds on wanting to help. So this model had to be changed and updated, and because of this, we are hoping that there will be more persons willing to come forward and give vital information on criminal operations,” Jacob said.
Homicide Bureau strengthened
Jacob also noted that the TTPS had recently increased patrols in hot spot communities and added personnel to the Homicide Bureau to assist with investigations.
“Murders and violent crimes, especially shootings, continue to be of serious concern for us. As such, we are placing a special focus on solving cases; this is why we have added more personnel to the Homicide Bureau and why we continue to call on citizens to work with us, so that we can solve these outstanding cases and we can bring closure to families and loved ones of the deceased, and hopefully, remove these killers from our streets so they don’t get any more chances to take lives,” he said.
Jacob said he strongly believes “we are on the right track to solve the problems which exist here concerning crime and deviant behaviour in our society. I also heard some popular radio hosts saying how Jacob is not getting any support, and we have crossed that 400-murder mark.
“I think that the figures should indicate more and more why we need the support and why we need more social programmes, like the Grace Project, so we can go in the communities and make the necessary change with the youth in society.
“The hard approach, while being maintained, and increased even, can only go so far. It is not the end all. We need that soft approach to positively change the mindsets of the future of this country. And if you think about it, if you can influence the mindset of a whole generation to live in a better way, there is nothing soft about that at all,” Jacob said.