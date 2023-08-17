Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Farley Augustine has denied ever forcing “whistleblower” Akil Abdullah to confess, or instructing anyone to coerce Abdullah into confessing anything about allegations in relation to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher.
Augustine said yesterday that there was “more than sufficient” evidence to refute any claim that Abdullah was forced to meet with him.
In a media release, he said he was deeply concerned that, to date, no independent enquiry had been conducted into Abdullah’s allegations and that “there may be several individuals seeking to tamper with a potential State witness”.
“It must then be surmised that this is yet another political attempt to create mischief and distraction to the work of the Tobago House of Assembly,” Augustine said.
The Office of the Chief Secretary issued the release in response to an audio clip which surfaced on social media yesterday, titled “Patriotic whistleblower Akil Abdullah speaking the truth after Farley’s big revelation”.
The identity of the person speaking on the audio clip could not be independently confirmed yesterday.
The clip’s caption read: “Akil Abdullah did the right and patriotic thing when he decided to cooperate with the police in the audiogate investigation. He is now being intimidated and offered bribes...”
In the clip, a man is heard saying that “Farley” called him.
“I did tell them some stuff, but other stuff, they prompted me to say those things,” he said.
He said he was “prompted” into making certain allegations against the prime minister and the commissioner of police.
“I never met with the prime minister. They prompted me to say those things with Erla and they...,” he said.
The man said he was prompted to say he was offered over $270,000. He said he was beaten by “some guys”, who told him to comply with whatever they asked him to do.
“Some guys caught me and box me up in my face, right, that was one. Another time they ran me off the road, picked me up from out of the drain that I dashed myself into, and told me to comply when they asked me to do a couple things.
“They outlined the couple things and I guess I was released, and they went away,” he said in the clip.
He said they prohibited him from contacting the police.
He said he was threatened verbally and physically.
“So, when I went down Trinidad, they did ask me if my life was threatened and I did give the police that information. So they knew that I was threatened, and they did offer to put me in witness protection. And the way how they described witness protection to me, it was not favourable,” he added.
The Express tried to reach Abdullah to verify if it was his voice on the recording and if he was ever threatened by anyone to give a confession.
He did not answer his phone.
At a special sitting of the THA on July 19, Augustine played video clips from two meetings he had with Abdullah, in which Abdullah alleged being offered a bribe of $270,000 to bring Augustine down.
Augustine linked the conspiracy to the ongoing police probe into a leaked audio recording, in which he is heard discussing with others using THA funds to pay people to spread political propaganda.
Rowley and Harewood-Christopher denied the allegations.
Rowley subsequently sent Abdullah a pre-action protocol letter over the “slanderous” allegations.
‘Irrefutable evidence’
Augustine yesterday “vehemently” denied any suggestion that he, “or aides upon his instruction”, forced Abdullah to confess.
“There is irrefutable evidence of the several attempts made by Mr Abdullah to have a meeting with the Chief Secretary. These requests came via WhatsApp messages, text messages and calls to the Office of the Chief Secretary, making the requests weeks before a meeting was eventually granted,” the release said.
It noted that those requests for meetings began since April 2023, but Augustine only agreed to a meeting in July 2023.
“Further, how would one explain the occasions that Mr Abdullah visited Victor E Bruce Complex uninvited, and demanded to see the chief secretary? Mr Abdullah showed up at Victor E Bruce Complex on July 3, 2023 seeking a meeting and was not facilitated. The Chief Secretary was not present at the office.
“He again visited Victor E Bruce Complex on July 7, 2023 at 11.16 am, seeking to meet with the Chief Secretary urgently. Only then did the Chief Secretary, who was out of office, agree to meet with him for the very first time for 30 minutes at the residence,” the release stated.
The release said Augustine was also in possession of records of a request for a follow-up meeting, which eventually occurred on July 12.
It noted the “supposed” audio recording currently in circulation came subsequent to newspaper articles in which Abdullah said he felt threatened after his statements to the Chief Secretary were revealed in the House of Assembly.
The release went on: “Moreover, this back and forth and inconsistencies, forces one to ask the most important question: How is it that the TTPS predicate their case on this witness?”
The release said since the July 19 revelation in the House of Assembly, and the Prime Minister’s revelation on July 20 that Abdullah was “in fact the State Witness”, Augustine has refused all attempts by Abdullah and his “agents”, for meetings or phone conversations.
“Also, the Chief Secretary has instructed his staff to not respond to any of Mr Abdullah’s electronic messages or his phone calls,” it stated.