A mountain of blessings from God.
This was how Latoya Drakes, the aunt of two-year-old Romelu Amani Drakes, remembered the toddler, as his family bid their final farewell yesterday at his funeral service at the Balmain Worship Centre in Couva.
Relatives wore blue T-shirts (Romelu’s favourite colour) with a picture of his face emblazoned on the front in gold, and bearing the words “In loving memory of Romelu Amani Drakes”.
As the small white casket was brought into the church, the cries of his parents, relatives and friends rang out.
The infant, who would have turned three on April 23, drowned in a pool at his speech therapy school in Couva last Tuesday.
His aunt, Latoya Drakes, who delivered the eulogy, spoke of the significance of Romelu’s name.
She said the letter “R” stood for resilience and strength—two traits her nephew had.
“‘O’ means the odds and obstacles. Romelu defied all the odds and obstacles of his speech delay. With his gifted hands, he found a way to let us know exactly what he wanted and when he wanted it.
“‘M’ stands for mother’s prince. Romelu’s mother ensured that Romelu had the best of everything,” Drakes said.
She said: “The ‘E’ stands for the emblem of his father’s spirit and soul. The ‘L’ stands for loving. Romelu was the true embodiment of love. Romelu’s love language was taught by both of his parents. Upon seeing you, he would tackle you with hugs, smiles and kisses.
“Likewise, he was surrounded by love, demonstrated by his cousins, aunts and uncles. The ‘U’ stands for unique. Romelu stood out from a crowd as a baby. He had big, curly, golden hair. He had a wide-gap smile and a very deep, raspy voice. He made his presence known,” she said.
A “budding” footballer, and his father’s shadow, his aunt had only praise for Romelu, who touched everyone’s lives.
His aunt recalled that his uncle called him “Tip Toe” because it described the way he would walk around the house on his toes.
She said, “Romelu was beautiful and mysterious in his own way, which made him even more special. Romelu would not want us to forget his name. Let the principles of who he was be exemplified through our lives.”
Delivering the homily, pastor Richard Mohammed urged the family to seek God in the coming days, weeks and years, for comfort.
He said, “In moments like these when our words almost fail, God can reach you. His love would reach you. When things seem inconsolable, his love reaches you. He is present in the moment. Even when we don’t understand and we can’t feel him, he is there.
‘We have hope’
“As overwhelming as it is, as difficult as it is, as we come here today to celebrate baby Romelu and his short life, it still had an impact. As time goes on we will see more of that. The word of the Lord offers hope. It offers life and it speaks to our issues today regardless of what they are and regardless of what we face. The word of God speaks to you.”
Pastor Mohammed said he dedicated the infant’s life in the same church, and remembered him as a “bubbly little fella”.
He said, “I take consolation in the fact that he is today with his grandmother, who passed away 12 years ago. He is in heaven with her. We have hope.”
Romelu was buried at the Preysal Public Cemetery.