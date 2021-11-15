CRIME ANXIETY

BUSINESS groups are calling for joint army and police patrols as they are fearful of a crime surge when the state of emergency comes to an end tomorrow, especially with the Christmas season around the corner.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced at the Covid-19 news conference last Saturday that Parliament will meet tomorrow to bring an end to the SoE, as it had achieved its objective. The SoE was scheduled to end on November 29.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Ricardo Mohammed, vice-chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers and president of the Eastern Business Merchants Association (EBMA), expressed concerns relating to the anticipated increase in crime coinciding with the lifting of the SoE.
“There will be an increase in crime, there is no doubt about that. Hence, I advise that all business chambers and associations within the confederation meet with the senior members of the Police Service who operate within their districts with the aim of mapping out a joint strategy to mitigate any possible spike in crimes and present a safe shopping experience for potential customers,” said Mohammed.
Penal Debe Chamber of Commerce president Mootilal Ramsingh, who noted that crime is always an issue due to heighten economic activities like Christmas shopping, told the Express yesterday:
“Since the National Security Minister announced that there is a manpower problem in the TTPS, then the Government should consider joint army/police patrols to be instituted in almost every district within Trinidad and Tobago and present a safe shopping atmosphere for consumers.”
And Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce president Clint Arjoon said the TTPS has to resume issuing firearms licences to business people, as he anticipates there will be an escalation of crime, murders and kidnapping in the next few months.
“Consequently, joint patrols should be the order of the day and be given the highest priority. In addition to this, dialogue between the TTPS and the business community is a must, and hotlines and regular street/foot patrols must be set up as well.”
Partnering with TTPS
Siparia Chamber president Unan Pustam is also calling for immediate joint patrols to arrest crime. He said it is critical for meetings to take place between the TTPS and the respective business chambers aimed at working out an action plan to collaborate to deal with the anticipated crime wave.
Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC)president Richie Sookhai said while the ending of the SoE and the lifting of the curfew hours (currently 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.) should augur well for restaurants, bars, and stores in the retail sector as they try to recoup losses through extended opening hours, more focus should be placed on the borough security-wise, especially as Christmas is known for an increase in petty crime.
“This is why the CCIC has partnered with the Central Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service by donating a drone to the TTPS that would help in accomplishing its goals,” he told the Express yesterday.
The Chamber president also called on the Government once again to embrace that concept of public-private partnership for the installation of CCTV cameras in the Central area.
“This type of surveillance will deter criminal elements in the area and would possess the promise of solving crimes quickly when and if they do occur,” Sookhai said.
Protecting the vaccinated
And, Gabriel Faria, chief executive officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, indicated that while lifting of the SoE can be a potential for an increase in crime, there was also some increase with SoE.
“Once the protective services are doing their job and they take the action they are supposed to, we believe the benefits of removing the state of emergency will outweigh the risk at the current time,” he said.
Asked whether his business members are going to beef up security, Faria said all business owners are taking preventative action to deal with the potential risk, but added that the country needs to look towards reopening and protected the vaccinated persons.
“The Chamber supports the increased vigilance to combat with any uprising in crime. However, the benefit of opening is more important to the citizens and the business community than the continued lockdowns,” Faria added.