Crime concerns for business owners in PoS

Fear of crime caused an exodus of people from Port of Spain on Wednesday during the big blackout.
But the unease continues and is part of daily life. The majority of businesses closed as early as 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
On Thursday, however, vendors were back on the streets. Food stations at the malls had reopened.
Commerce was abuzz. People were glad electricity had returned.
A few people felt they could not let their guard down, even though operations were back to normal.
There was still a police presence.
While the Chinese merchants were still monitoring the situation, they felt it was “calmer today”.
In a phone interview on Thursday, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez said: “I think things have calmed down. People were glad to get electricity. I know the police were on patrol in a number of areas. There were a few anomalies. They were able to arrest one or two people. It was a quiet night. Places closed early. In the darkness, people would have had concerns. They would have been fearful.”
At Excellent City Centre, a manager, who did not wish to be named, said: “We closed about 2 p.m. We did not have much food left over. Since Covid-19, we have been cooking less. Less sales. Food is not selling like before. People are just not spending like before.”
Soft drinks vendor Vanessa Lewis, who was back out, said she was still uneasy, “but hopefully the police will continue to patrol the streets”.
Five weeks of robberies
Before Wednesday’s blackout, members of the Chinese community and senior police officers who included Supt Kissoonlal held a meeting over the spate of robberies which have been plaguing Charlotte Street (Chinatown).
They are alarmed that “gangs with guns” are invading businesses, ransacking and robbing them. The meeting took place at the Chinese Association.
Among those who attended was businessman Will Chang.
The most recent robbery took place at Giant Supermarket, which is owned by Ferdinand “Ping” Lue Qui, when bandits made off with about $1,000, rum and employees’ personal items, like phones and handbags.
Employees screamed and people fled the establishment.
Cashier Marie France Joseph said: “It was scary. They robbed us and ran out. They had some young bandits waiting outside.”
Manager Indra Mandole, who was driving to work at the time, said: “A customer posted a video. I was scared. Young men in masks. They are moving in packs. They have been attacking all the supermarkets on Charlotte Street. It’s sad. It could have gotten worse. As women, we have to be concerned about our safety and security at all times.”
An employee, Brandon, said he was made to lie down in a corner, and they took his bag and phone. “I got it back. They did the GPS tracking on the phone. I am trying to keep calm,” he said.
Meanwhile, at nearby Wang Li supermarket, an employee who gave his name only as Anthony, said: “We have to always be careful.”
A soft drink vendor on Independence Square said she got scared while on George Street. “I saw a lot of young boys in groups. Then when I came across, they told me Giant got robbed. It’s unfair. ‘Ping’ is a good man. He tries his best to help people,” she said.
Criminals will not win
In a phone interview after Giant was robbed, Martinez had said: “It’s the first time I’m hearing about this robbery at Giant. It is an unfortunate situation that the business places are being targeted. We need to step up our patrols into the city. We don’t want to lose our customers at this point in time. We want to ensure the city continues to be safe.
“The criminal element will not win over our police force. Criminals see it as an opportunity to take advantage of decent, law-abiding citizens, who are making a living from entrepreneurship.
“Things are starting to pick up in the city. We have seen an increase in the people and traffic. We have just emerged from two difficult years of Covid-19. We now have a chance to rebuild our economy.
“It’s unfortunate they have chosen to target our businesses at this time. It’s a dark spot. I will do whatever is in my power to ensure the capital remains safe. We will not pander to the criminals.”
On Thursday, Lue Qui described Wednesday’s blackout as terrifying. “There were gangs walking on the road. We closed about 5 p.m. Today was cooler. The calm after the storm,” he said.
‘We can’t take it no more’
And speaking to the Sunday Express on Wednesday on the state of crime on Charlotte Street, Chang said: “We have had five weeks of robberies. The last one was at Ping’s. We can’t take it no more. We can’t continue like that.
“Thank God they did not hit me. But before, people have come into my shop and robbed and ransacked the place. This place is in a mess. The mayor has to deal with the problem. We need a stop gap.”
Chang placed a trolley of umbrellas in front of his door and screened customers.
“It’s not just one bandit. They are coming in gangs. About six or seven or eight. They are carrying guns. The meeting was to put plans in place to prevent the escape routes. We have to find out how they are escaping,” he said.
Chang, however, lauded the police presence.
“When the robbery took place at Ping’s last week, there was video footage of an employee flagging down a patrol car. It did not stop. It went viral. Now they are here... They came and enquired whether we had cameras or not. They gave us the option of closing up early. I will close at 3 p.m.”
On Thursday, Chang said: “They are keeping to their word. They are there. There were more patrols throughout the day. They are interacting with some of the business people. They are trying to build confidence. There have been no incidents. When we were not seeing police, we called the authorities. They sent people out. It’s a positive sign.”
Chang said another meeting will happen within three weeks.