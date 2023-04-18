‘Crime costly’

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the Caribbean cannot afford to lose the war on crime as he shared the financial strain criminality is having on resources in Trinidad and Tobago.
In delivering the opening remarks at the two-day regional crime symposium at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Port of Spain, Rowley said yesterday except for Covid, in a pandemic, none of the listed dangerous diseases have taken lives in the way crime has.
He outlined the financial strain in treating gunshot injuries.
“For the thousands of wounded, victims and perpetrators alike, a surgical intervention to the head costs approximately $170,000, a surgical intervention for a chest wound would cost about $135,000. A shot to the leg requiring surgical intervention would cost just under $100,000 and a leg shot without surgical intervention would cost about $40,000 in medical care and attention. All of these frequent daily incurred costs are to be borne by the taxpayers at every level from scarce revenues diverted from other more deserving productive priorities,” he added.
The Prime Minister said current laws acknowledge a suite of afflictions, yellow fever, smallpox, plague, cholera, Ebola, novel coronavirus as notifiable, warranting emergency responses if even only a few cases are known to appear. He said violent behaviour, violent crime, violent crime involving the use of firearms, the associated individual and group mental health trauma accompanying violent behaviour that is heavily present pose a far greater destructive threat than these diseases and on that basis alone qualifies violence as a public health emergency.
Musical chairs
Rowley noted that during the last 15 years large budgetary allocations have been made to national security in T&T.
He said in 2008 policing alone represented 32 per cent of the $4 billion National Security budget which by 2017 had risen to 38 per cent.
Rowley said even in the tighter budgetary environment of 2023 policing still accounted for 43 per cent of the National Security allocation. The Prime Minister also said that playing “musical chairs” with the National Security Ministry which has had a number of ministers over different administrations does not deter the violence pervading the country.
He said there is the belief having the right Minister will have a dent on crime and pointed out that in recent years T&T has had ten National Security Ministers, sourced from career politicians as well as the military.
He said one PNM administration had a National Security Minister that served for seven unbroken years.
He said the United National Congress (UNC) in a five-year term had five National Security Ministers with junior assistants with tenure ranging from a few months each to a few years.
He said his current administration has had three National Security Ministers in eight years. “And the one indisputable fact in all these musical chairs is that the violence has not abated. It has many instances increased and become even more cynical, clearly the problem does not exist and grow because of a shortage of Ministers or even Ministerial output” he said.
Rowley said the problem of violence was not sufficiently dealt with in the homes, schools and even the Parliament and deviant behaviour was allowed to creep into society and normalised.
“This is a battle which we must all be engaged in, this is a war that we cannot afford to lose,” he said.
He said old talk is cheap but urged participants at the symposium to try and extract some light from the expressions over the next two days in the “fervent hope and expectation that the beast of violence which has stalked us for virtually all our existence in this blue Caribbean sea will be starved of its sustenance, condemned to wither and die so that we all may live in peace, safety and harmony from the home to the streets, from the schools to the borders.”