As calls intensify for something to be done about the crime rampage which has raced past 500 murders, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday met with the National Security Council and law enforcement heads.
Following the meeting, Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, in an interview with TV6 News said there will be no State of Emergency or curfews but increased police presence to tackle what he described as a “gun crisis”.
Hinds said the meeting, which took place at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, started at 10 a.m. and ended just before 7 p.m.
The Minister said in attendance were the acting Police Commissioner, all of the divisional branch commanders of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and its executive.
He said the Government has “policy positions” that it shared with the top cop and his team and they also inquired what the TTPS needed to enhance their capacity in the crime fight.
The Government, he said, understands there is public fear and trauma over the “crime crisis” and its implications on tourism, investments and international reputation.
He said they engaged with the police and its leadership to indicate the public’s concerns and to rehash Government’s policy with respect to guns and gangs.
Hinds pointed out that the Government passed the Anti-Gang law in the Parliament aimed at gangs and to tackle the gun crisis.
Asked if there will be any major changes in the aftermath of the meeting, Hinds noted that the “large chunk” of those present at the meeting were the Divisional Commandeers across the 10 police divisions.
He said they acknowledged the fact, through the national security council, that the public wants more and are traumatised.
The commandeers, he said, gave commitments to the people, through the National Security Council, “that they are going to redouble their efforts and they are going to do a few new things in order to stem the crisis that obviously now surrounds us”.
He said the police will continue to deal with gangs, taking illegal firearms off the streets and increasing their presence , particularly in the run up to Christmas when criminals seem to come into “high gear”.
Hinds said talks about a SoE and curfews are just rumours.
“We were talking about policing, heightened police presence, re-energised policing and all of the Divisional commanders and the heads of the various sections and branches indicated what they can do to contribute to creating an atmosphere of peace and great security and safety for the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Will the PM speak?
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is expected to break his silence today on the crirme crisis at a People’s National Movement (PNM) Public public meeting at Signature Hall, Chaguanas.
The nation was alerted to the national security council meeting yesterday following a post on Facebook.
On the “Dr Keith Rowley” Facebook page, there was a post stating that early last week the Prime Minister gave instructions for the National Security Council to meet on Monday (yesterday).
Another post with a mini video stated that the Prime Minister chaired a meeting with the National Security Council and the Divisional heads of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
The last time the Prime Minister spoke on the crime crisis he said crime in this country had become a public health emergency.
In July this year, Rowley said there was a “dramatic escalation in violent crime” and expressed concern about criminals’ access to State resources.
Rowley said a Committee was formed tasked with defining the issue in a public context and developing a plan of action.
He said the Committee would be co-chaired by the permanent secretaries of the Social Development Ministry and also involve the Office of the Prime Minister, the National Security Ministry, the TTPS, the Sport Ministry, the Education Ministry and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).